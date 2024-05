Olivia Rodrigo, NCT Dream, A-mei, Alan Walker: Singapore's concert calendar for 2024

So Coldplay came and sparked a few marriage proposals. Ed Sheeran tried singing in Mandarin and making teh tarik, while Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts from March 2 are believed to trigger 'Swiftonomics'.

Music fans will have a busy year in 2024 as more international acts head to Singapore; here's a look at the concert calendar for this year.

May

Deep Purple are set to headline Singapore Rockfest 2024 on May 1 at Fort Canning Park. Tickets start at $188 on Sistic.

That same night, Hong Kong's most popular boy band Mirror will be at The Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Feel The Passion concert tour. Priority sales for members of the official fan club will start March 26, 11am.

Taiwanese songstress A-Lin is coming back to Singapore on May 4, performing at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start at $98 and are available here.

Next up on the Singapore Rockfest lineup is All Time Low, who will be performing on May 5 at Fort Canning Park. Tickets start at $158 and are available on Sistic.

Former One Direction member Niall Horan will be visiting Singapore on his solo tour on May 9. Tickets for the concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium go from $108 on Ticketmaster.

You may know them from the anime soundtracks for Your Name, Weathering With You and Suzume — Japanese rock band Radwimps will be performing at the Singapore Expo on May 11. Tickets start at $168 and go on sale March 4.

Singaporean singer-actress Celest Chong will perform at Livehouse @ 10 Square on May 17. Tickets start at $108 and are available on Peatix. [Celest's concert has been postponed due to illness.]

Taiwanese rock duo Power Station are bringing their Because of Love World Tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18, with ticket prices starting from $138 here.

Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys is performing at the University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium at NUS on May 28 for his Who I Am Tour. Tickets go from $88 on Sistic.

Thai actor Gulf Kanawut, best known for his 2019 boys love drama TharnType: The Series, will be making his way to Capitol Theatre for his first fanmeet here on May 31. Tickets start from $168 and are available here.

June

If you listen to Mandopop in the 1990s, you'd remember Taiwanese singer Tarcy Su, who will perform at The Star Theatre on June 1. Tickets start at $108 at Ticketmaster.

Korean singer-rapper B.I (also known as Kim Han-bin) will be at the Capitol Theatre on June 7 as part of his Hype Up tour. Tickets start at $158 and are available on Tap Your Tickets.

Veteran Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee will bring his Orchestra Concert to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 9. Tickets start at $108 at Ticketmaster.

Norwegian DJ-music producer Alan Walker heads to the Singapore Expo on June 14 for his Walkerworld SEA tour. The remaining available tickets are priced at $178 and are available on Sistic.

🇮🇩 🇲🇾 🇸🇬 Walkers! I’ve set up local numbers so you can WhatsApp me – let me know if you are coming to my shows in June! 🫶🏼



🇮🇩 +62 812 9367 9429 / 🇲🇾 +60 19 464 8862 / 🇸🇬 +65 80415585 pic.twitter.com/sNALYGIJNq — Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) May 14, 2024

New K-pop girl group BabyMonster will be here on June 15 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start from $108 with priority sales taking place on May 6 and 7. General sales start May 8 on Ticketmaster.

Mamamoo's Hwasa brings her fan concert to The Star Theatre on June 22 with tickets starting from $138, available on Ticketmaster.

That same night, Taiwanese band Accusefive will hold their first big-scale concert in Singapore at the Indoor Stadium. Tickets are sold out.

Brazilian-Japanese bossa nova singer Lisa Ono will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on June 24 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of her career, and tickets start at $88 at Sistic.

Legendary Japanese musician-composer Kitaro is performing at the Sands Theatre on June 25 and 26. Tickets start at $128 and are available on Sistic and the Marina Bay Sands website.

New generation J-pop group Atarashii Gakko! is making a stop in Singapore on June 29 as part of their world tour. The concert will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp and tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop boy band NCT Dream will also perform on June 29 and 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start from $188 on Ticketmaster.

July

Renowned as the Asian King of Rock, Wu Bai is returning to Singapore on July 7 for his Wu Bai & China Blue 2024 Rock Live tour. Tickets start at $98 and are available on Sistic.

Korean acoustic-folk indie singer, 10CM (Kwon Jeong-yeol), returns to Singapore after five years and will perform at the Gateway Theatre on July 14. Tickets start from $98 at Ticketmaster.

Veteran Hong Kong actress Adia Chan takes to the stage at the Esplanade Concert Hall on July 19 with tickets starting from $88, available on Sistic.

Fourth-generation K-pop girl group Aespa will hold their first concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 20. WeVerse presales start on May 16 with general sales the following day. Prices start from $188 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Performing also on July 20 is veteran Hong Kong group Grasshoppers, who will be at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start from $98 and are available here.

On July 27, Taiwanese diva A-mei will take to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for her ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour. This is her only Southeast Asian stop and public sales begin May 15 at Sistic.

August

Taiwanese powerhouse Stella Chang performs at The Star Theatre on Aug 10, and tickets are priced from $98 at Sistic.

Waterbomb Singapore 2024 takes place on Aug 24 and 25 at Siloso Beach, Sentosa. Passes start from $202 and are available on KKday.

On Aug 30, Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for his Idol World Tour. Tickets start from $128 and are available on Ticketmaster.

September

Pop-rock band Lany starts the Asina leg of their A Beautiful Blur: The World Tour in Singapore on Sept 20. The concert takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

On Sept 28, Doh Kyung-soo (also known as D.O.) from K-pop boy group Exo will be in Singapore for his first solo fan concert tour Bloom. The venue and ticket prices haven't been announced.

October

Catch American singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 1 for her Guts World Tour. Tickets start from $108 and presales are on May 15 with general sales the following day at Live Nation.

Mandopop king Jay Chou performs here three nights on Oct 11, 12 and 13 at the Singapore National Stadium, with tickets starting from $238. Presales start on May 29 with general sales on May 31 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer-rapper OSN (Kao Erh-hsuan) will perform in Singapore for the first time on Oct 19 at the Esplanade Theatre for his <CTRL+N> OSN 2024 Live Tour. Tickets, priced from $98, will go on sale May 14 here.



March

Besides Taylor's sold-out shows at the National Stadium on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9, second-generation K-pop boy group Shinee, featuring Key, Minho and Taemin, will also perform here on March 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets, priced from $198, are available here.

Korean singer-songwriter Lee Hi, who shot to fame after emerging as the runner-up on season one of the South Korean reality show K-pop Star in 2011, will perform at Marquee on March 16. Tickets, priced from $80, are available here.

Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes will be performing at the Esplanade Theatre on March 17. Tickets start at $128 and are available here.

Amber Liu, member of the disbanded K-pop girl group f(x), is on her first solo world tour No More Sad Songs and will pop by The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 20. Tickets are priced from $88 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Last here in 2017, veteran K-pop boy group FTIsland returns to Singapore with a concert on March 22 at The Star Theatre. Tickets are priced from $68 and are available on Sistic.

After a long 13 years, veteran Taiwanese singer Wanfang will be back here to perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 23. Tickets, priced from $98, are available here.

Following Chanyeol and Sehun's fancon in May last year, Baekhyun is the next Exo member to perform here. The K-pop idol will be at the Resorts World Ballroom on March 28, and tickets, priced from $148, are sold out.

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be back in Singapore on March 30 for a concert at the Singapore Expo. Priced from $128, tickets are available here.

The K-pop boy group will also perform here in July for their 2024 Super Junior Super Show Spin-off: Halftime Asia tour, though details have not been released.

Chinese singer-rapper Vava, a contestant in the first season of The Rap of China in 2017, will also perform at Marquee on March 30. Tickets are priced from $80 and are available here.

Also performing that night is Malaysian singer Fish Leong, who will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for her When We Talk About Love world tour. Tickets start at $98 at Sistic.

April

The month of April will start strong with Bruno Mars playing three nights (April 3, 5 and 6) at the National Stadium; tickets are, however, all sold out.

Five-member K-pop girl group Itzy — comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — will be in town on April 6 for their second world tour Born To Be. The show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with tickets priced from $168 on Ticketmaster.

On the same night, Taiwanese singer-rapper Nick Chou, also known as Nickthereal, will also perform at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are priced from $108.

Marquee is celebrating its fifth anniversary with shows by American DJ Vice on April 9, Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto on April 12 and K-pop idol Chung Ha on April 13. Tickets start at $80 for Tiesto and Chung Ha and $30 for DJ Vice, and are available on their website.

Fans of J-rock and anime alike may be familiar with King Gnu. They will be in Singapore performing at The Star Theatre on April 10. Tickets start at $88 and are available here.

Pianist Animenz, renowned for his arrangements of anime tunes, will be performing at the Esplanade Concert Hall on April 11. Tickets start at $88 and are available on Sistic.

K-drama heartthrob and Astro member Cha Eun-woo will be holding his fan concert Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] also at The Star Theatre on April 13 with ticket prices from $128 available here.

Mamamoo's Moon Byul will also make her only Southeast Asian stop at Capitol Theatre on April 13 as part of her 1st World Tour [Museum: an epic of starlit] concert. Tickets are from $168 at Ticketmaster.

That same night, Kelly Yu will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $88 and can be purchased here.

Later that month, K-pop soloist IU will be here for two nights, performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 20 and 21 for her H.E.R. World Tour. Tickets are sold out.

South Korean pop-rockers CNBlue are performing on April 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $168 and go on sale Feb 28 at 12pm.

Throwing us back to 1989, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson will celebrate the 35th anniversary of her hit album Electric Youth at the Gateway Theatre on April 28. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Also on April 28, Hong Kong veteran singer George Lam will be performing at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets start at $68 on Sistic.

Incubus will be performing at The Star Theatre on April 29. Tickets start at $118 and are available on Sistic.

