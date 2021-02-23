10 complexion boosting products to use when running quick errands

Some short trips simply don’t call for a face full of makeup . Whether you’re grabbing something from the grocery store or dropping by the parents’, or making a quick visit to the gym , copious amounts of foundation or concealer are just unnecessary when all you need is little to no coverage .

That said, there are plenty of alternatives out there that can give your complexion a natural and refreshing glow, or even out your skin tone. Most even carry additional benefits to protect, hydrate and soothe your skin.

Check out picks from sunscreens , tinted moisturisers to tone up creams below. With WFH still the norm, they might even become your go-to products for most of your days!

1. Clé de Peau Beauté correcting veil cream SPF 25 PA++, $100

PHOTO: Clé de Peau Beauté

Recently reformulated with the brand’s Skin Empowering Illuminator, this skin brightener and primer hybrid helps boost radiance while smoothing out pores for a clear, natural-looking complexion. It also protects the skin from harmful environmental aggressors and free radical damage thanks to a host of antioxidant-rich ingredients.

2. IDS Skincare S1 tinted sunscreen, SPF50+ PA+++, $73.80

PHOTO: IDS Skincare

This provides sheer coverage without leaving a white cast on the skin and has a fluid texture for easy, fuss-free blending. It is formulated with botanical extracts and antioxidants to protect and prevent skin from the effects of photo-aging.

It also aids in protecting the skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation and sunburn.

3. Dior Capture DreamSkin moist & perfect cushion foundation SPF50 PA+++, $105

PHOTO: Sephora

In a single universal shade (it’s shade 000), this works on all skin tones to enhance, correct and give a fresh, healthy and radiant finish. It is made with biomimetic mica and soft-focus powders, which help to correct redness and uneven skin tone, as well as blurring out any imperfections.

Glycerin is infused to continuously hydrate skin for a plump and soft complexion while an Advanced Age-Defying Skincare Complex boosts collagen and elastin production, while limiting melanin (pigments that causes dark spots) production to restore radiance.

4. Lancôme UV expert tone up milk pearly white, $75

PHOTO: Takashimaya

In addition to protecting your skin against daily aggressors such as UVA and UVB rays as well as urban pollution thanks to its key ingredient edelweiss, this also helps to produce a luminous glow, even out skin tone and brighten complexions thanks to its natural tone-up effect.

Bonus: It has a non-sticky, non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula that blends quickly and easily on skin.

5. Chanel Les Beige water- fresh tint, $106

PHOTO: Chanel

As its name suggests, this provides a water-fresh sensation once applied onto the skin for a luminous, healthy-looking glow while evening out skin tone. It contains encapsulated pigments that are suspended in a weightless, hydrating formula for ultimate comfort that reportedly hydrates skin for up to eight hours.

6. Shiseido makeup synchro skin tone up primer compact, $68

PHOTO: Shiseido

This easy-to-use cushion primer is made with a Responsive Sensory Technology adapts to your skin’s condition, tone and texture for a more radiant complexion that is said to last for up to 16 hours.

It can be used as a primer to prolong foundation wear; on its own to brighten and treat uneven skin tones while eliminating redness; or after makeup application for shine-free hydration. Hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich wild thyme extract work together to retain moisture and protect the skin.

7. Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser SPF 30 PA+++, $77

PHOTO: Sephora

Now equipped with an all-new formula (and a wider range of shades), this is boosted with a higher SPF protection level and an even more hydrating formula for all-day comfort.

It also has a weightless texture that goes on effortlessly to provide just enough coverage for a natural-looking finish. It also contains a host of oils to protect skin against free radical damage, and soften fine lines.

8. Dr Jart+ V7 toning light, $81

PHOTO: Sephora

Going foundation-free calls for a tone-up cream that helps to cancel out redness, brighten complexions and even out skin tone. This does exactly that thanks to its natural pink tint while ensuring skin stays well hydrated throughout the day.

It is powered by seven different multivitamins and white jade ingredients to instantly brighten and maintain luminous skin for up to a reported 24 hours. It is also infused with micronised hyaluronic acid to continuously deliver sufficient moisture to the skin.

9. AHC Peony Bright toning up cream, $55

PHOTO: Watsons

The Korean beauty brand has just introduced an all new skincare range known as Peony Bright, with products that aim to boost radiance, even out skin tone and impart a luminous glow.

This tone up cream contains pink microalgae that work together with yeast, xylinum and black tea ferment to provide intense hydration for healthier skin, while instantly brightening dull, darkened complexions.

10. Sekkisei skincare UV tone up, $23

PHOTO: Metro

This toning UV serum helps to protect the skin from harmful environmental aggressors, dryness and the formation of dark spots caused by the damaging effects of UV rays. The lavender tinted formula glides smoothly onto the skin to correct redness and brighten dull areas.

This article was first published in Female.