The TL;DR guide to Singapore political parties on GE2020 Nomination Day

It's Nomination Day today (June 30) and a lot has happened since the Writ of Election was announced on June 23.

if you haven't caught up on what the 11 political parties contesting in the 2020 Singapore general election have been up to thus far, let us help.

We summarise the key points for each party in a tweet (when it was still limited to 140 characters, including spaces) so you can be in the know in a flash, just in time for Nomination Day.

Former party of many Opposition members. Has conceded MacPherson and Pioneer in the name of Opposition unity.

Probable last election with LHL as head. Many stalwarts out. Test for 4G leaders. First PAP woman to lead GRC fight-Josephine Teo.

People's Power Party (PPP)

Can only field 1 candidate, other candidate stuck overseas. Chief Goh Meng Seng’s last election. Fighting Tin Pei Ling.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP)

Dr Tan Cheng Bock claims old ‘hood, West Coast GRC. Lee Hsien Yang’s surprise. GE2020 youngest candidate Choo Shaun Ming. Otter mascot.

Peoples Voice (PV)

Chief Lim Tean facing bankruptcy claims. Gilbert Goh joins party. To contest in 5 places.

Red Dot United (RDU)

4 former PSP members. Formed just before GE2020. Contesting in Jurong.

Reform Party (RP)

Chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam on SHN. Fighting with PSP over Yio Chu Kang SMC. Unveiled candidates under WoW livestream.

Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA)

Last time chief Desmond Lim will lead the fight. Fighting for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Chief Dr Chee Soon Juan firing bullets at Bukit Batok SMC opponent. 4Y1N catchphrase and gestures. Last-minute member Tan Jee Say?

First time no Chiams. Chief Steve Chia is former NSP. Fighting for Potong Pasir and Bishan-Toa Payoh.

Bye Low, hello Nicole. Strongly defending Aljunied. Newbie in Hougang. Reminding people that this their ‘hood.

