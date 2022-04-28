Dell's new work notebooks pack in the latest processors and a new RAM module for DDR5 memory

Dell has pulled back the covers on three new work designed notebooks coming from their Precision and Latitude families.

The new notebooks feature the use of new technologies like a "collaboration touchpad" and a new DDR5 form factor called a Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM).

Latitude 9330

The new Latitude 9330 is the first 13-inch Latitude.

PHOTO: Dell

The Latitude 9330 is Dell's newest 2-in-1 business convertible, and the first Latitude 9000 to come in this form factor.

The thinnest in the latitude family, the 13-inch flagship laptop features the latest 12th-gen Intel processor, a QHD+ 16:10 display that can support a touchscreen, support for 4G LTE and 5G, fast charging, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB of storage, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a chassis that is made from 65per cent recyclable materials and weighs just 1.27kg.

As a work inspired notebook, the Latitude 9330 comes with features to help make the work from anywhere trend safe for the user and his company.

Intelligent Privacy conceals information on your screen when an onlooker is detected and dims it when it detects you are looking away. The dual electromechanical SafeShutter, balances the webcam use and privacy of its dual hybrid FHD cameras.

The Dell Touch Bar... I mean Collaboration Touchpad.

PHOTO: Dell

But it is the touchpad that is truly unique. While Apple has said goodbye to the Touch Bar, Dell has added small controls to their touchpad that come on during a Zoom call to create a collaboration touchpad.

Users get quick access to microphone mute/unmute, video on/off, screen share and chat in Zoom meetings. Once the meeting ends, the icons disappear, and the use of the full trackpad is restored.

We've reached out to Dell to find out if this only works for Zoom, or if it will work for Microsoft Teams and Google Meet as well. We will update this article when we receive a reply.

Pricing and availability

The Dell Latitude 9330 will be available in June 2022 with the pricing said to be released closer to the launch date. We will update this article when we have more information.

Delivering Precision in two new models

Users have a choice of thin or performance for the Precision 7670.

PHOTO: Dell

Dell's new Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 come with 16-inch and 17-inch display respectively. They are the first notebooks from Dell to feature support for a new form factor for DDR5 memory called CAMM.

This replaces the pairs of slotted SODIMM DDR5 modules with a single flat board. The company announced that it would be shipping units with more traditional SODIMM modules soon.

Dell claims that the advantage of the CAMM design allows for a thinner chassis design and easier repair and replacement of the module when out in the field.

The new CAMM memory module.

PHOTO: Dell

Both the Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 will offer Intel's 12th Gen processor, up to its core i9 processors, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 1TB of storage.

Users will have a choice of thin or performance for the Precision 7670 and this will impact the choice of GPU choice. They have Intel UHD graphics, and support for an NVIDIA RTX A1000 (thin), while performance options go up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti.

The Precision 7770, with its larger 17-inch display, also supports discrete graphics from Intel's UHD graphics, up to a 16GB NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti.

Pricing and availability

The new Dell Precision 7770.

PHOTO: Dell

Both the Dell Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 will be available in the second quarter of 2022 with the pricing released closer to date. We will update this article when we have more information.

