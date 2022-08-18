Pixel 6 phones cannot roll back to Android 12 once updated to Android 13

Google is rolling out Android 13 to Pixel devices, but one group of Pixel users will not be able to revert to Android 12 after the update.

According to a notice posted on Google's developer website, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are unable to downgrade to Android 12 after the Android 13 update. This is due to the bootloader update in Android 13 that increments the anti-rollback version for these Pixel devices.

Android 13 introduced several key changes and updates which we've summarised the key highlights in this article.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.