Google rolls out Android 13, starting with Pixel devices

Google announced the availability of Android 13 for Pixel phones.

From today, Android 13 will be rolled out to Pixel devices. Google says Android 13 will be available for other Android devices from Samsung, ASUS, HMD, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tenco, Vivo, Xiaomi and more later this year.

Android 13 comes with several new features which include:

Spatial Audio, the ability to copy content from Android phone and paste it onto a tablet

A redesigned interface where non-Google apps can be customised to match the wallpaper theme and colours

Assignment of specific languages to individual apps

An updated media player that changes its looks and feels according to the music you are listening to

Customisation of Bedtime mode with wallpaper dimming and dark theme

Refined multitasking taskbar on tablets

We've previously compiled key changes and updates to the Android operating system when it was last revealed at Google I/O 2022, so be sure to check it out over here. Google itself also recapped the important changes in its blog post, announcing its rollout plans and Android 13's key features.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.