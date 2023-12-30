Romance troubles and sexual assault allegations: News that rocked showbiz in 2023

Reel often mirrors real life and like the dramatic characters they play on screens, some celebrities also lead a very colourful life, not necessarily for the better.

As 2023 draws to an end, here is a recap of some of the most shocking news that rocked the entertainment industry worldwide in 2023.

Sexual assault allegations

The MeToo movement gripped the Taiwanese entertainment industry in June, and the first star to fall was TV host Jeffery Hsu, 57, who announced that he would quit showbiz after being accused of sexually harassing a student in drama class.

This was followed by accusations of sexual assault against other well-known celebrities, including actor Chris Wang, 41, and host Mickey Huang, 51, who exposed the alleged scandalous wrongdoings of 18 other Taiwanese celebrities before attempting suicide. Actor-host Blackie Chen, 46, was also accused by Hey Girl's member Tina Chou for sexual assault in 2012.

On June 20, internet celebrity Anissa (also known as Little Red Teacher) claimed that comedian Nono, 52, slid his hands into her underwear and forced a kiss on her years ago. She also requested other victims of Nono to DM her. As Anissa revealed more testimonies from victims, including three who accused Nono of penetrative rape, he announced the following day that he would be taking a break from showbiz to "reflect deeply".

A report by Taiwanese publication Star.Setn revealed that as of Dec 23, Anissa has compiled about 20 victims' testimonies. Among them, 10 victims are suing Nono. As three of the cases were not prosecuted, seven of the cases left, including Annisa's, are still under investigation.

Singer-actor Aaron Yan, 38, was exposed by his ex-lover, internet celebrity Yao Le, in June for non-consensual sex when the latter was 16 years old and taking videos of their intercourse without his knowledge. Yao Le conducted a press conference on June 21, in which Aaron made a surprise appearance and apologised to him publicly.

Aaron was later sued but the charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. As of Dec 21, the case against Aaron for creating and distributing a sex video of a youth is still ongoing.

In Japan, the late Johnny Kitagawa, founder of the famous talent agency Johnny & Associates, was revealed to have sexually assaulted hundreds of male talents under his company since the early 1970s. Kitagawa, who died in 2019 aged 87, is credited for starting the boy band culture in Japan, having produced dozens of successful idol groups including Arashi and SMAP.

Although multiple sexual abuse allegations were made against him over the years, he was never charged criminally. In addition, due to Kitagawa's significant influence in Japanese media, those news were allegedly covered up.

One of Kitagawa's victims, singer-songwriter Kauan Okamoto, 26, claimed in a press conference in April that Kitagawa had once touched his genitals and performed oral sex on him while he was sleeping in the former's home. In September, Kitagawa's niece, who had headed the agency since his death, announced she had stepped down as president of the company. The position was succeeded by Noriyuki Higashiyama, a former member of 1980s boy band Shonentai, with the company renamed as Smile-Up in October.

Since then, they have been seeking to compensate Kitagawa's victims. Japan's major broadcasters including NTV, TV Arashi, Fuji TV and NHK had also issued statements promising to do better in media coverage.

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, 79, best known for his role in Netflix hit series Squid Game, was charged for sexual misconduct in November 2022 when a woman claimed that the Golden Globe award winner touched her inappropriately in 2017. He continued denying all charges when he appeared in court in February, according to a report by South Korean publication Korea JoongAng Daily. The trial resumed in closed-door sessions in April and July.

Meanwhile in Hollywood, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, 35, was accused by three of her former dancers in early August of weight-shaming and forced sexual behaviour. They claimed that Lizzo coerced them into touching nude performers, among other obscene acts, in an Amsterdam strip club in February. Six more people have since added claims that Lizzo and a dance team captain created a "sexually charged and uncomfortable" work environment.

In September, That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for drugging and raping two women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his house.

Accounts of British actor-comedian Russell Brand, 48, allegedly raping, sexually assaulting and abusing four women more than 10 years ago emerged in a documentary and the British newspaper The Times in September. More victims have stepped forward since then. A lawsuit was filed against him in November of sexual assault in New York City and he has also been questioned by London police over allegations of historical sex offences, according to a report by The Times.

Coco Lee and Sing! China controversy

When news broke on July 5 that pop star Coco Lee has died aged 48, it shocked the Asian and Western entertainment industries. Besides news surrounding the circumstances of her death and her estranged marriage to Bruce Rockowitz, what further shocked fans was her alleged mistreatment in September 2022 on Chinese singing variety show Sing! China, which she was a mentor and judge.

On Aug 17, an audio clip allegedly featuring Coco, who was battling breast cancer then, circulated on Weibo and Douyin, where she claimed that she was "manhandled" by the director's assistants after she spoke out for her mentee Zhou Feige. Later, her request for another mentee Wang Zepeng to support her onstage because she was unwell was also ignored by the production team, causing her to fall during performance.

Zhejiang Television, which broadcasted Sing! China and had a history of celeb mishaps and death on their shows, released a statement on Aug 25, stating that the Sing! China would be suspended from airing while they looked into the quality of production and problems that netizens and viewers have raised.

Liu Wen-cheng announced to have died but found still alive later

News of iconic Taiwanese singer Liu Wen-cheng's death circulated on Feb 15, when his former manager Hsia Yu-shun revealed that the 71-year-old died of a heart attack in Las Vegas last November. As his past proteges, including singers Annie Yi and Fang Wen-lin expressed grief over his demise, Wen-cheng's aunt Lily Lee Levin revealed to the media that he is still alive because he just spoke to her from the Philippines after the news broke.

Hsia later retracted his statement, confirming that Wen-cheng is indeed alive and had contacted him.

Romance issues

Former BigBang member Seungri, 33, was exposed by South Korea paparazzi-style publication Dispatch in early October of allegedly taking a holiday at Bali with two women back-to-back. The women found out only after they became acquainted on social media and realised the similarities in their trips, such as their lodging, and the restaurant, beach and cafes they went to, down to even having the same sandwich. K-netizens expressed distaste for Seungri, with some expressing their surprise that people would still date him knowing his past involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

In July, Chinese idol-singer Cai Xukun, 24, denied rumours in a Weibo post that he forced an underage woman to go for an abortion after she became pregnant from their one-night stand in 2021. He explained that their relationship was consensual and does not involve illegal activities. Xukun apologised to his fans and vowed to restrain his behaviour and words.

After the scandal broke, his appearances on the Chinese variety show Keep Running was digitally removed. He has been laying low in the Chinese entertainment industry for the past few months but still occasionally updates his Weibo and Instagram accounts. In November, he released his new single Spotlight.

Breakups, divorces and separation

One of the biggest celeb breakups this year included Blackpink's Jisoo, 28, with actor Ahn Bo-hyun, 35, who confirmed through their agencies in August that they were dating. However, their romance was short-lived, as South Korean media reported in October that they "naturally grew apart" due to their busy schedules.

In July, Taiwanese host Makiyo, 38, divorced her businessman husband Mr Jin eight months after giving birth to their son. Their marriage was faced with multiple disagreements surrounding the birth and care for the baby and Mr Jin allegedly being uncontactable throughout the course of their marriage.

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, 44, and musician Wang Feng, 52, announced they have ended their eight-year marriage through separate Weibo posts in October. Wang Feng's ex-girlfriend, Chinese model Ge Huijie, appeared to be gloating in a livestream session that evening, adding that "Ziyi had finally opened her eyes". She seemed to be referring to Wang Feng getting into relationships continuously.

South Korean idol group FTIsland's Minhwan, 31, and former Laboum member Yulhee, 26, also parted ways after five years of marriage, which they revealed in their respective Instagram accounts in December. They added that they would continue to care for their three young children to the best of their abilities.

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu, 48, also revealed this month that she has split from her Singaporean businessman husband Sean Lee after nine years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, revealed in an interview in October that she has been separated from her actor husband, actor Will Smith, 55, since 2016, six years before he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock for making fun of her at the Oscars in 2022. Despite that, they are staying married for now, as Jada revealed that she and Will are "staying together forever" on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drug abuse scandals

Drug abuse scandals gained major attention in the Korean entertainment industry since earlier this year with actor Yoo Ah-In, 37, being questioned by police in February over his alleged use of propofol for non-medical purposes, which violates Korea's Narcotics Control Act.

As the investigation progressed, Ah-In, who was replaced from his role in season two of the Netflix series Hellbound, was accused of getting propofol and other medical drugs injections on 181 occasions in clinics across Seoul under the pretext of cosmetic procedures between 2020 and 2022. He appeared in court in December and admitted to smoking marijuana, but denied the charge of using excessive propofol. The trial continues on Jan 23, 2024.

BigBang member G-Dragon, 35, was booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency in October over alleged drug use. The singer-rapper, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, appeared for police questioning on Nov 6, denying any wrongdoings. He underwent two drug tests on his hair and nails, which turned out negative later that month. On Dec 19, he was cleared of all allegations of illegal drug use by the South Korean police.

Late actor Lee Sun-kyun, 48, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was investigated by police in October over allegations that he took illegal drugs multiple times this year at the residence of a bar hostess. Although he tested negative twice, investigations were still ongoing as rapid tests are only effective in detecting drug use within the past few days.

On Dec 24, Sun-kyun returned home from his third questioning after spending 19 hours at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. Two days later, he submitted a request for a lie detector test for both himself and the hostess, adding he found himself in an "extremely unfair situation".

However, he left a suicide note and killed himself on Dec 27. The police said the prosecution against him would be dropped.

