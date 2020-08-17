Telegram adds video call support to Android and iOS apps

To celebrate its 7th anniversary, Telegram announced that its Android and iOS apps are able to support video calls.

Available as an alpha version, video call can be initiated from a contact's profile page and can be switched on/off anytime during a voice call. In addition, picture-in-picture mode is supported on Telegram which allows users to scroll through chats and multitask.

PHOTO: Telegram

Telegram also reiterated that the video call feature is protected by end-to-end encryption. More features and improvements will be coming in future versions, and group video calls will be launched in the coming months. It also added another batch of new animated emoji.

PHOTO: Telegram

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.