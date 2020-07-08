The hottest topics that got you talking this GE2020

It has been a gruelling and drama-filled nine days on the GE2020 election campaign trail, and with GE2020 drawing to a close, we highlight the hottest topics, and people, that got everyone talking.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Mediacorp Channel 5

Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan notably crossed swords with both People's Action Party's (PAP) Murali Pillai and Vivian Balakrishnan during this year's election campaign. The war of words between Chee and Murali is not unexpected due to the heated battle for Bukit Batok SMC this year.

However, Chee's proclamation about the government's alleged 10 million population target got Balakrishnan fired up during their live debate, and is a point which Heng Swee Keat has personally refuted.

PHOTO: CNA video screengrab

East Coast GRC is one of the battles to watch during this election for two main reasons — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's sudden inclusion as PAP's anchor minister for the GRC on Nomination Day , and his iteration and reiteration, of the uh, East Coast Plan.

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The PAP candidate's electoral hopes were dashed right off the starting blocks, even before campaigning officially started.

Lim announced that he was quitting the election following a slew of allegations that were lodged online against him. Posts online accused him of elitist behaviour and arrogance, at work as well as during his time as a commanding officer during national service.

However, we may hear more of Lim again, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has promised an investigation to those claims after the election, stating that "we can't simply write off and destroy people like this".

PHOTO: The Straits Times

"Famous Jamus", "JJ Lim". Whatever he's been called, this Workers' Party (WP) new face has been one of the names on everyone's lips this year, given his eloquent speeches at the political debate and charming schoolboy demeanour. But we have a feeling this is not the last we'll see of him.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Lee Hsien Yang got everyone talking when he appeared to throw down the gauntlet by publicly declaring his support for Dr Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party and being publicly inducted as a member.

And everyone was speculating if he would possibly be running as a candidate, going up against his brother PM Lee's PAP party. But of course, that didn't happen. But that hasn't stopped Lee from playing an active role during the campaign as he was frequently spotted accompanying PSP candidates on their walkabouts.

PHOTOS: Berita Harian, YouTube screengrab

The two candidates on opposing parties were unfortunately in the news for reasons other than their campaign policies.

PAP's Masagos Zulkifli's e-rally speech referred to Lee Hsien Yang as "our PM", but props to him for addressing it later with humour, explaining that Lee "used to be my boss at Singtel".

On the opposition end of things, Charles Yeo's poor Mandarin delivery during the Reform Party's constituency political broadcast was at the receiving end of netizens' jibes. However, others cut him some slack, noting his courage in picking up the mantle after his teammate fell sick.

Facebook/MParader

The rash of announcements started before Nomination Day — retirement announcements, that is. They included political stalwarts Goh Chok Tong, Low Thia Khiang, Khaw Boon Wan and Lee Bee Wah, among others. While they may not be running for election anymore, we clearly cared to hear about them.

And rest on their laurels they did not. Many accompanied this year's candidates to help with their campaigns.

Facebook/Raeesah Khan

In recent days, the WP newbie has been in the spotlight, after police confirmed that she was being investigated for her Facebook posts that allegedly promoted enmity between different groups.

Subsequently, the Facebook user who'd proudly claimed to have leaked screenshots of her past social media posts also came under police investigation.

As of now, she's still running for Sengkang GRC, with party chief Pritam Singh publicly showing giving his support.

PHOTO: Instagram/Chuanjin

PAP's most social media savvy award this year should go to the candidate for Marine Parade GRC, Tan Chuan-Jin.

Whether it's running to meet with his constituents, sharing a running meme template of himself, or his daily "Donut Time with CJ", it's clear the Speaker of Parliament just can't help but endear himself to his constituents, and fans.

