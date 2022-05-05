Grab superapp gains IMDA's certification for robust and consistent data protection

Grab has successfully gotten its Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) certification by IMDA, said the company in its official statement today (May 4, 2022).

According to Grab, the certification is a mark of trust in Grab’s data protection services across its wide array of services available in Singapore. Obtaining this mark of quality and safety must’ve been challenging since the company offers a multi-purpose and multi-function app with ride-hailing, delivery services, digital payments, and other e-commerce channels.

Grab also said that getting hold of DPTM helps demonstrate its commitment to the responsible handling of user data – be it data from customers, the app users, or other stakeholders that work or communicate through the superapp.

“Achieving the DPTM certification is a way in which we hold ourselves accountable to our users who trust us in handling their personal data, and also validates our efforts in ensuring data protection and compliance.

''We hope that this level of rigorous assessment also builds trust among our consumers, so that they can have a peace of mind when they choose to use our platform,” said Yee Wee Tang, Country Head of Grab Singapore.

IMDA’s Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) certification was officially launched in 2019. According to its launch statement, applying for DPTM requires a $500 registration fee ($535 with GST) and a separate assessment fee between $1,400 to $10,000. Small-to-medium businesses can seek Enterprise Singapore’s help to defray the cost of certification.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.