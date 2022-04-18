Third-party app testing reveals 9 new M2 Macs in the pipeline

Apple is expected to unveil at least nine new Mac models this year.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that unreleased Mac models are seen in the app logs. This indicates that Apple is conducting final third-party app testing on the Mac devices before their official launch.

Bloomberg believes the nine Mac devices include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pros, Mac mini and Mac Pro, and they will be powered by M2 chips. The nine upcoming Mac devices are part of the "widest array" of new products that Apple is said to be releasing this year.

There are also hints of a new Mac mini model with M1 Pro chip; 9to5Mac reported last month that Apple is working on two models of the Mac mini. Developer @stroughtonsmith recently discovered references to a new Mac mini model in the firmware of the Apple Studio Display. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims there is unlikely to be a major design revamp for the Mac mini.

The upcoming MacBook Air is rumoured to have white bezels and coloured bodies with the overall design language similar to the 24-inch iMac.

