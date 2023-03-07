Man says he's in distress after RedMart delivered pork to his Muslim household

What's 'distressful'?

It's the feeling of being in distress and stressed out, this man said, after an online grocer delivered an item forbidden against his family's religion.

Taking to TikTok on Monday (March 6), user Khatimtai shared what RedMart – Lazada's online grocery delivery service – sent to his Muslim household a few days ago.

Packets of frozen minced pork, according to the 11-second clip.

"I'll be staying away from RedMart for the time being. It was a very distressful situation for me," Khatimtai said, adding that he hopes the online grocer would relook at their delivery process to minimise mistakes.

"Was it at the sorting facility? Or the delivery pallets got mixed up in the truck?" the man wondered.

https://www.tiktok.com/@khatimtai/video/7206918707862375682?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7161994054723814913

In the TikTok video, Khatimtai also expressed his dissatisfaction with RedMart's help service after making a complaint about the delivery.

"It took a second [live] agent to properly apologise," the customer said. "Either way, do also provide training for customer sensitivities."

In an update to his own video, Khatimtai shared that Lazada's senior management had called him to offer their apologies in person.

AsiaOne has contacted Khatimtai and Lazada for comment.

$259 worth of groceries missing by another delivery app

In an unsatisfactory experience with another online grocer, a woman's "advance order" of $259 worth of groceries was never delivered.

Recounting the "utterly disappointing" experience in May 2021, Estelle Liu said that she requested Foodpanda to deliver the goods to Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home.

But even when the app notified Liu of the successful delivery, her contact at the home did not receive the items.

Liu also expressed her unhappiness with Foodpanda's customer service support, which she said was "patronising" and gave her "empty promises".

Responding to AsiaOne's queries then, FoodPanda apologised for the woman's "negative experience', and provided a full refund of the order.

ALSO READ: 'I feel so cheated': Hangry customer on Deliveroo mislabelling NTU Korean stall as halal

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.