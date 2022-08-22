Oppo's ColorOS 13: Here are the new features of Oppo's Android 13 operating system

Oppo finally introduced ColorOS 13 via an online announcement last evening (Aug 18, 2022), bringing its proprietary Android 13 reskin to Oppo users worldwide. Here are some improved and new features you’d likely get on the OS.

Doing more with Smart Always On Display.

PHOTO: Oppo

Smart Always On Display does more than tell the time. ColorOS 13’s improved AOD can display information from your music and food delivery apps, giving users more control without leaving the lock screen. One such partner for Smart Always On Display compatibility is Spotify. Also, if you have an Oppo phone with an LTPO 2.0 display, it can go down to 1Hz when idling, helping to save plenty of battery.

PHOTO: Oppo

Multi-Screen Connect lets owners of Oppo phones and PCs get “seamless connectivity”, better file transfer support, and the ability to display multiple apps on PC screens.

Some nifty privacy protections include auto-deleting your clipboard history after a short time (you know, the information you store when you hit Copy before Paste). There’s also Auto Pixelate, which automatically blurs out profile photos and names in chat screenshots.

ColorOS 13 rollout schedule.

PHOTO: Oppo

ColorOS 13 begins rolling out on the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro starting today (Aug 19, 2022), with more than half of Oppo's device portfolio getting the update later into the year. The rest will receive ColorOS 13 in 2023.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.