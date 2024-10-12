'Landlocked' Laos and 'sea-locked' Singapore can work on 'win win' projects: PM Wong

VIENTIANE - Laos is landlocked, and Singapore is "sea-locked".

These geographical constraints mean both countries have a shared interest in remaining connected to the region and the rest of the world, and staying resilient in an increasingly volatile world, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

"Together, we can turn our limitations into strengths, by embarking on win-win projects that benefit both our peoples," he said at a dinner hosted by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Oct 11 in Vientiane.

Earlier in the afternoon, both leaders discussed bilateral ties and took stock of the progress made in areas of co-operation such as green energy and people-to-people ties.

This is the 50th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Wong arrived in the Lao capital earlier this week to attend the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and related meetings, which Laos chairs this year.

His visit is the latest in a series of high-level ministerial visits to Laos, with ties growing between the nations since diplomatic relations were established in 1974.

In July 2024, Dr Sonexay visited Singapore, where both sides signed an agreement to collaborate on carbon credits and a pact to enhance education and student exchange opportunities.

Speaking during the dinner in Vientiane, Dr Sonexay noted the mutual interests both countries have in the areas of clean energy co-operation and human resources development.

He also reaffirmed their close working relationship, adding that he was looking forward to further "political co-operation and diversifying economic collaborations to ensure concrete and tangible outcomes".

In 2022, Singapore started importing renewable hydropower energy from Laos - one of Asia's largest exporters of hydroelectricity - through Thailand and Malaysia, via existing interconnections.

This is part of a cross-country effort called the Lao People's Democratic Republic-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project, or LTMS-PIP.

In September 2024, the project entered the second phase, increasing the capacity of cross-border power trade from 100MW to 200MW, with Malaysia joining Laos as one of the source countries.

"Step by step, we are putting together an Asean power grid which will enhance our collective security and accelerate our respective green transitions," said PM Wong, referring to the proposed regional infrastructure that will link up electricity systems and allow electricity trade across borders.

Following the July signing of the carbon credit agreement, Laos and Singapore officials are currently working towards a legally binding framework for its implementation.

"When concluded, it will help Singapore meet our climate targets, while catalysing new green investments into Laos," said PM Wong.

Both nations are also collaborating in the areas of food security and public health systems.

Laos and Singapore host regular leadership training and cultural exchanges, and the Republic will be launching a new Leadership and Governance Training Programme for senior Lao officials in 2025, said PM Wong.

The programme will aim to share Singapore's development experience and provide a platform for exchanging best practices.

"We also have growing people-to-people ties that anchor our friendship," PM Wong said, noting that many Singaporeans are visiting Laos for holidays or for community or volunteer work.

To further enhance two-way travel between the countries, Singapore's low-cost carrier Scoot will increase the number of flights to Vientiane to four times a week, from the current three, from December 2024.

"This will boost two-way travel and forge lasting friendships between our peoples," PM Wong said.

