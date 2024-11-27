Chinese actor Zhang Linghe coming to Singapore for ATF

Zhang Linghe is set to visit Singapore on Dec 4 to attend the Asia TV Forum and Market at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

According to the Asia TV Forum and Market website, the 26-year-old Chinese star, whose notable works include Story of Kunning Palace, (2023) and My Journey to You (2023), is listed as one of the speakers, and will be attending the Daylight Entertainment Content Showcase 2025.

He will be promoting his upcoming drama Our Generation with director Zhang Kaizhou and actors Shen Jiayu and Wu Sheng.

Our Generation follows Lin Qile (Zhao Jinmai), who grew up with a loving family in a small town with her childhood friends Qin Yeyun (Jiayu) and Yu Qiao (Wu Sheng) in the 1990s. When she is nine years old, she meets Jiang Qiaoxi (Linghe), a transfer student who is a prodigy, but lives in the shadow of his late brother, who had died young.

Qiaoxi warmed up gradually to Qile and her friends after they included him as part of their group. However, an unfortunate event resulted in Qiaoxi having to leave for Hong Kong without saying goodbye, but fate makes them find their way back to each other.

The drama marks the second collaboration between Jinmai and Linghe, who had also played lead roles in the costume drama The Princess Royal (2024) previously.

Filming for Our Generation ended recently and it is slated for release in 2025.

