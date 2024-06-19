Justin Timberlake arrested for drink driving in New York, reports say

NEW YORK – Singer and pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drink driving charges on June 18 in New York state, CBS News has reported, citing local police.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned on charges he was driving under the influence, the network reported.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.

Timberlake, 43, has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.

He was set to embark on a global tour of his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was.

A former member of the popular boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is an actor, song-writer and one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake reunites with *NSync for 1st performance in over a decade