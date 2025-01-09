'New year, new hair': Allan Wu shaves head in support of son going for NS

Hello national service, goodbye hair.

Actor-host Allan Wu's son Jonas has headed off to the army, with the former cutting off his nearly shoulder-length locks in solidarity.

The 52-year-old posted a photo with his son Jan 7 on Instagram, with a bright smile on his face while the 18-year-old looks somewhat bemused.

"New year. New hair," Allan captioned the post. "And a new chapter begins on this day for this young man as he embarks on his national service to serve his country."

He added that he "cannot be any prouder of the man" Jonas has become, and as he couldn't be there with his son in the army, he'd be there in spirit and had "finally cleaned up" his hair in support.

"Now go out there and be all you can be! Love, Dad," he concluded.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEg6YV1T4Uz/[/embed]

Last November, Jonas graduated from St. Joseph's Institution (International).

Allan was married to former actress-host Wong Li Lin between 2003 and 2013. Other than Jonas, they also have a daughter, 20-year-old Sage, who currently studies at Stanford University, California.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCdQe0Dza37/[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.