Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a visits Singapore for 1st time to launch pop-up store

Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a was in Singapore last Saturday (Oct 19) to launch luxury golf apparel brand Fairliar's new pop-up store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Alongside Fairliar's founder and CEO Jeena Yoon, the 27-year-old content creator from South Korea unveiled a limited-edition outfit exclusive to Singapore.

Other familiar faces present at the event were 987 DJ Kimberly Wang, cosplayer Rurusama, and influencers Zina Ng, Goh Shi Song, Becca Ten and Novita Lam.

Ji-a was well-loved by fans on Netflix's dating show Single's Inferno in 2021 and paired up with model Kim Hyeon-joong, with whom she left the island. After the show's airing, Ji-a revealed that she was still single, although Hyeon-joong said that they both kept in contact.

Fairliar's pop-up will run until Nov 11 and they also have a permanent store at Takashimaya.

[[nid:706357]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.