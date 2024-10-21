Award Banner
Award Banner
entertainment

Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a visits Singapore for 1st time to launch pop-up store

Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a visits Singapore for 1st time to launch pop-up store
Song Ji-a was in Singapore for the first time for Fairliar's pop-up store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Oct 19, 2024.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ella Chou
PUBLISHED ONOctober 21, 2024 5:55 AMByKristy Chua

Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a was in Singapore last Saturday (Oct 19) to launch luxury golf apparel brand Fairliar's new pop-up store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Alongside Fairliar's founder and CEO Jeena Yoon, the 27-year-old content creator from South Korea unveiled a limited-edition outfit exclusive to Singapore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AsiaOne (@asiaonecom)

Other familiar faces present at the event were 987 DJ Kimberly Wang, cosplayer Rurusama, and influencers Zina Ng, Goh Shi Song, Becca Ten and Novita Lam.

Ji-a was well-loved by fans on Netflix's dating show Single's Inferno in 2021 and paired up with model Kim Hyeon-joong, with whom she left the island. After the show's airing, Ji-a revealed that she was still single, although Hyeon-joong said that they both kept in contact.

Fairliar's pop-up will run until Nov 11 and they also have a permanent store at Takashimaya.

 
 
 
 

[[nid:706357]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

celebritiesonline influencersContent creatorsfashion
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.