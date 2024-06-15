The car with no rear window: Polestar 4 previewed in Singapore

Wearnes Automotive, the official dealer for Polestar Singapore, held a special preview showcase for the Polestar 4, a new coupe SUV from the Swedish electric car brand that features a unique design element.

What's so special about the Polestar 4?

A quick look around the car reveals that the Polestar 4 lacks a rear window, a design choice which Polestar says helps to give the car "a new kind of immersive rear occupant experience".

Despite the missing rear window, Polestar says that the car remains spacious and airy, thanks to the large glass roof that extends well beyond the rear occupants' heads.

For drivers, rearward visibility is delivered via the roof-mounted rear camera that delivers a real-time feed to the high-definition screen that takes the place of the rear-view mirror in the car.

Polestar says that the system offers a far wider field of view than most other modern cars, and the digital feed can be deactivated if there is a need to see the rear occupants.

What about the rest of the car?

The other highlight is the fact that the Polestar 4 is the fastest production Polestar model to date. In top-spec Long Range Dual Motor form, the car produces an impressive 400kW (or 544hp), allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

There's also a slightly less powerful Long Range Single Motor model that has 200kW (or 272hp), letting it go from 0-100km/h in a slightly more leisurely 7.1 seconds. When fully charged, the Single Motor variant can travel up to 620km on a full battery, while the range for the Dual Motor model rated at up to 590km.

Can I buy one now?

Not quite yet. The Polestar 4 was only in town for a special preview for media and customers, but the car is expected to go on sale around the third quarter of 2024.

Polestar Singapore however has announced indicative pricing for both models, with the Single Motor model going for $195,000 without COE, and the Dual Motor variant selling at $245,000 without COE. Further pricing and specification details will be announced closer to the car's official launch later this year.

What else can I expect from Polestar?

The Polestar 4 is set to be the second model from the brand to be offered for sale here in Singapore, after the Polestar 2 performance sedan which was launched locally in 2021 and updated last year. It will be followed by the Polestar 3 SUV, which is expected to arrive by the end of 2024, while other models in the pipeline include the Polestar 5 four-door grand tourer and the Polestar 6 roadster, both of which are set to be available from 2025 onwards.

