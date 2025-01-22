CNY outfit inspo: How I add pizzazz without looking like an ang bao

Everyone with a social media presence knows that the most exciting time of the year has got to be Chinese New Year (CNY), when everyone from your third aunt to primary school crush will be reviving their feeds to show off their meticulously curated OOTDs.

As I grow older, I've come to better appreciate traditions that tie back to my Chinese roots - especially when there's some form of cool folklore behind it. For example, red is worn during CNY as it is said to fend off the evil mythical spirit, a lion-headed beast named 'Nian'. Now, I'm embracing red and other bright colours in hopes that in a contemporary context, it also extends to ward off any bad vibes and juju.

I know bright colours aren't the easiest to rock - so here's how I intend to add just a touch of bold shades to my outfits without looking too much like an ang bao.

It has been some time since I moved out of my family home in Choa Chu Kang, so I was surprised to find that Lot One Shoppers' Mall now boasts a refreshed slate of fashion offerings - just what I need to put together my CNY look.

Join me as I show you how I injected my outfits with a sprinkle of fun, festive flavour.

UNIQLO, #02-01 to 06

This Linen Blend Jumpsuit from UNIQLO quickly caught my eye. It comes in the loveliest shade of light orange. To me, it ever-so-gently whispers, "hello, it's the start of spring".

For Chinese New Year, I tend to opt for pants instead of skirts or dresses because they're more practical for those intense sessions of ban luck, daidi and mahjong. This outfit provides just the right amount of comfort and coverage for lively gameplay.

Oh, and it gets better. This piece comes with pockets, which gives me more storage options for all the ang baos I'm going to receive.

Next, a special shoutout to The Round Mini Shoulder Bag, which reputation precedes it. A unisex staple that is beloved by many, it still bewilders me how much this deceptively tiny bag can hold. It is now also available in a lined red option that works wonders to spice up even the simplest of looks.

HLA, #01-23

This year will be the first time that my boyfriend comes visiting with me, so I ought to make sure that he is set to roll up in snazzy outfits too. I headed to HLA for some inspiration. Conveniently enough, I stumbled on this coordinated set that the store curated, and it hit all the marks.

I liked the idea of layering the tops together, such that the red peeks through the otherwise neutral set, making it a subtle festive statement that I think many guys would be happy to get behind!

HELEN, #02-K7

Apart from apparel, accessories are a great way to integrate red into your CNY fits in an understated way. I stopped by HELEN to pick out a couple of items for an elevated touch.

I have always been fond of the coquette aesthetic, so I thought this adorable claw clip adorned with red bows on both sides ($16.90) added a charming and delicate detail to my outfit.

To round up the look, I thought this bracelet stack combination exuded femininity and grace - it was just what I was looking for.

Levi's, #01-02

On another note, if you prefer a cool, effortless style, Levi's is where it is at.

Inspired by Levi's models, I styled my base outfit with the Paisley Bandana ($39.90) as a neckerchief, and the look entirely transformed. I can see this being worn as a unisex fashion statement, which is pretty versatile.

TAKA Jewellery Radiance, #01-20A/20B

To spark a prosperous year of the snake, I think a call for added bling is in order. I headed to TAKA Jewellery Radiance to check out their bejewelled pieces from their lab-grown diamond and gem collection.

For a dressier look, these gorgeous red accessories are sure to help with some razzle dazzle, giving off a regal quality to your outfit. With just a little sparkle, you are sure to be the envy of your relatives and friends.

Skechers, #01-10/11

Don't underestimate the importance of comfortable shoes as you head off for a full day of back-to-back home visits!

The Skechers' Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 is great; I can slip in and out of them with comfort and ease, making sure I'm first in line through the door when relatives are doling out the ang baos.

For men, these sneakers are equipped with memory cushioned insoles for maximum comfort and wearability.

And there you have it, my complete guide to zhng-ing up my CNY OOTDs with a tinge of festive fabulousness. There's still some time - so hurry down to get all your fashion essentials, beauty services, food, groceries, and more at Lot One Shoppers' Mall!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Lot One Shoppers' Mall.

