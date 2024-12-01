Top holiday safety tips every parent needs to know

The holiday season is a time of joy, excitement, and togetherness.

However, for parents, it's also a season that requires extra vigilance to ensure their kids stay safe amidst all the celebrations.

From decorating your home to travelling or indulging in festive treats, here are essential holiday safety tips every parent should keep in mind.

1. Childproof your holiday decorations

Holiday decorations can be a source of wonder for children, but they can also pose risks.

Secure the tree: Make sure your Christmas tree is anchored to prevent tipping over.

Avoid breakables: Use shatterproof ornaments and place fragile ones higher up, out of children's reach.

Tinsel and small parts: Avoid tinsel or small decorations that could be choking hazards.

Lights safety: Check for frayed wires and broken bulbs, and keep electrical cords away from little hands.

Pro tip: Opt for LED lights; they stay cooler and reduce the risk of burns.

2. Practise food safety

Holiday feasts are delightful, but food safety is crucial to avoid tummy troubles or allergic reactions.

Be allergy-aware: If your child or their friends have food allergies, communicate this with hosts and double-check ingredient labels.

Watch the leftovers: Refrigerate leftovers promptly to avoid spoilage.

Supervise treats: Keep hard candies, popcorn, and other choking hazards away from younger kids.

Pro tip: Make a kid-friendly snack table with safe, bite-sized options.

3. Stay warm and safe outdoors

If your holiday celebrations include outdoor activities in cold or snowy locations, make sure your kids are bundled up and ready for the weather.

Layer up: Dress your kids in layers to keep them warm while allowing flexibility if they get too hot.

Watch for slips: If you're in an area with snow or ice, ensure your kids wear shoes with good traction.

Sun protection: Even in winter, the sun's rays can be harmful. Apply sunscreen and provide sunglasses when needed.

4. Be mindful of holiday travel

Travelling during the holidays? Here's how to stay safe:

Car seat checks: Ensure car seats are properly installed and that kids are buckled up correctly.

Entertainment essentials: Bring books, toys, or games to keep kids entertained during long journeys.

Pack smart: Include a first aid kit and any necessary medications for the trip.

Pro tip: If flying, let kids chew gum or sip water during takeoff and landing to help with ear pressure.

5. Monitor holiday activities

Between holiday parties, visits to Santa, and festive events, it's easy for little ones to get overwhelmed or into mischief.

Supervision is key: Always have an adult assigned to watch over kids, especially during parties.

Set boundaries: Teach kids to stay within designated safe zones, whether at home or in public spaces.

Rest matters: Stick to regular sleep schedules as much as possible to avoid meltdowns.

6. Keep an eye on fire hazards

The holidays often involve candles, fireplaces, and string lights, which can all be potential fire hazards.

Candle safety: Keep candles out of reach and never leave them unattended.

Fireplace precautions (if the place you're staying at has one): Use a screen to prevent kids from getting too close.

Check alarms: Test smoke detectors and replace batteries if needed.

Pro tip: Teach kids fire safety basics, like not playing with matches or lighters.

7. Prioritise mental health and downtime

The holidays can be stressful for kids, too. Ensure they have time to relax and decompress.

Watch for overstimulation: Keep activities age-appropriate and avoid overscheduling.

Encourage open conversations: Ask how your child is feeling about holiday events to identify any anxieties.

Create quiet spaces: Provide a quiet area where kids can retreat if the festivities get overwhelming.

With a little planning and mindfulness, you can ensure that the holidays are both magical and safe for your family and create an environment where everyone can enjoy the festivities while minimising risks.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.