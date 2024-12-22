Vincar Group to distribute Proton e.MAS in Singapore

Vincar Group is burnishing its credentials as a multi-brand authorised distributor following its appointment as the official dealer for Proton e.MAS in Singapore.

e.MAS is Proton's sub-brand that will be comprised of electric vehicles. The first model, called the e.MAS 7, is slated to reach Singapore "in early 2025." Vincar says the brand will have a new showroom in Singapore along the Leng Kee Road automotive belt.

Proton has been absent from Singapore for nearly a decade since the previous dealer halted operations. Today, Chinese carmaker Geely owns nearly half of Proton (49.9 per cent to be exact), which says that the e.MAS brand is backed by a US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) investment.

In Malaysia, the e.MAS 7 is available in two variants. A "Prime" model with a 49.52kWh battery, and a "Premium" with a 60.22kWh battery. The former has a claimed WLTP range of 345km while the latter can cover up to 410km before needing a recharge.

Proton says the e.MAS 7 utilises the new Aegis Short-Blade lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The model is underpinned by the Global Modular Architecture (GMA) platform.

Vincar, which began business as a parallel importer and used car dealer, became an authorised distributor in 2023 when it secured the franchise for Aion, a mass-market brand from Guangzhou Automotive Group (GAC).

Since its launch, Vincar introduced the Aion Y Plus and Y Plus Premium crossovers, along with the ES sedan. The firm says the V, and Hyptec HT models are "coming soon".

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.