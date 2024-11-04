Chinese student faces potential expulsion for wearing shorts in Malaysian university library

A Chinese international student at Universiti Malaya (UM) faces possible expulsion after he wore shorts to the library, violating the university's dress code.

The student complained that he was berated and filmed by staff while leaving the library, and had his student ID confiscated.

The staff then threatened to report his violation of the dress code to the faculty, which puts him at risk of being expelled, reported China Press.

In response, the University of Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY) posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday (Nov 3) saying that while the student had clearly violated UM's dress code by wearing shorts, the focus of the incident should be on the "aggressive behaviour" of the security staff.

UMANY said that despite the student covering his legs with long sleeves upon leaving, the security personnel still treated him rudely.

"This reflects how the conservative and authoritarian nature of UM’s dress code is wholly inconsistent with the quality expected from Malaysia’s premier institution," they said.

UMANY said that they believe that the real issue is that the dress code gives staff too much authority to interpret and enforce rules regarding what constitutes inappropriate attire.

Not the first time

This is the second time the university has come under scrutiny for their dress code which was implemented in April this year.

Previously, a law student was turned away from the library for wearing "a normal shirt and trousers", said UMANY.

The student body demanded the removal of the dress code, arguing that students are able to make mature decisions and would dress respectfully.

"As long as one does not harm others or engage in sexually explicit behaviour, individuals should have their choices regarding attire respected in non-formal settings outside office hours," UMANY said, adding that the university should be a space for the pursuit of knowledge and intellectual freedom.

