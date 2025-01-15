6 months' jail for SCDF officer over death of NSF firefighter Edward Go who fought Henderson Road blaze alone

Despite knowing that firefighters in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) must operate minimally in pairs, a senior SCDF officer left a full-time national serviceman (NSF) to fight one alone.

Muhammad Kamil Mohamed Yasin, 39, did so as he felt dizzy from the heat while fighting a fire at Block 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah on Dec 8, 2022, and wanted to rest.

He gave 19-year-old Edward H. Go a thumbs up, left the HDB flat and did not tell colleagues that the NSF was fighting the fire alone.

Sgt 1 Go was later found motionless in the kitchen and pronounced dead that day.

On Jan 15, Kamil, 39, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to Sgt 1 Go by committing a rash act which endangers life and was sentenced to six months’ jail.

Sgt 1 Go was the first firefighter to die during an SCDF firefighting operation. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant (1).

Sgt 1 Go’s family was present during Kamil’s hearing on Jan 15.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Benjamin Low said Kamil has been a firefighter since 2008 and knew that firefighters must always operate minimally in pairs.

On Dec 8, 2022, SCDF received a call about a blaze at Block 91 Henderson Road.

When firefighters reached the unit, the fire was still raging.

Kamil, who was the highest ranking officer there, Sgt 1 Go and a third firefighter entered the unit.

At this point, the third firefighter felt fatigued and asked Kamil if he could leave before doing so.

As the fire raged on, Kamil called for a second fire hose to be set up. He then felt dizzy from the heat and wanted to rest.

DPP Low said Kamil tapped Sgt 1 Go on his back, gave him a thumbs up and left the unit, leaving the NSF alone in the flat.

Kamil did not verbally inform Sgt 1 Go that he was leaving, even though the fire had not been put out.

As Kamil did not want to be seen leaving the unit so early, he went to the staircase landing to rest instead of the rest area at the lift lobby.

Shortly after, Kamil met another firefighter, identified as Lieutenant-Colonel Hassan in court, at the stairwell.

Kamil did not tell LTC Hassan, who took over as ground commander, that Sgt 1 Go was alone inside. He also did not inform anyone else from SCDF about this.

When LTC Hassan entered the unit, he saw the fire hose on the ground with the water pressure low and concluded that all the firefighters had left the unit.

At 12.55pm, more firefighters arrived to suppress the fire and Sgt 1 Go was found lying motionless. He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead at 2.15pm.

Arguing for a sentence of at least six months’ jail, DPP Jordon Li said there is no case where leaving a man alone in a fire is justified in the SCDF.

The DPP said Kamil was not necessarily remorseful throughout, as he did not cooperate with the police in his first interview, and came clean only when a second statement was taken from him.

In mitigation, veteran criminal lawyer Mr Ramesh Tiwary sought a sentence of two to three months’ jail.

He said: “It was a real life situation, and he made a mistake, under pressure and under duress, and unfortunately he will have to pay for it.

“Yes, he has had 14 years on the job, but this fire was particularly difficult as it kept reigniting and the water pressure was particularly low.”

As Mr Tiwary was speaking, Kamil could be seen wiping away tears.

District Judge Shawn Ho then asked: “Since it was a particularly difficult fire, and your client left the deceased alone to fight it, doesn’t it then affect culpability?”

In response, Mr Tiwary said: “To say that if it was an easy fire, the sentence will be lower, and if it was a more difficult fire, the sentence will be higher, I don’t think that is something a sentencing judge should consider.”

Judge Ho then asked why Kamil did not withdraw Sgt 1 Go from the unit, given that two of the three firefighters had felt fatigued during the firefighting operation.

Mr Tiwary replied: “Because mistakes happen, and he will have to pay the price for his mistake. If he did withdraw the deceased, we all would not be here today.”

In sentencing, Judge Ho could be seen choking up and paused before saying: “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mr Edward H. Go. He tragically lost his life serving as a firefighter.”

