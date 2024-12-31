$8.2m jackpot up for grabs at Toto New Year Draw after 2 draws with no winners

Lucky punters will have the chance to win an estimated $8.2 million at the first Toto draw of 2025 happening this week.

The Group 1 jackpot has snowballed after no winners were chosen at the past two draws on Dec 26 and Dec 30.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the prize started at $1.3 million on Dec 26 before snowballing to $3.2 million on Dec 30.

The last draw occurred on Monday (Dec 30), yielding two Group 2 winners who shared the prize of $203,722.

Extended operating hours for New Year Draw

The 2025 TOTO New Year Draw will take place on Friday (Jan 3) at 9.30pm.

All Singapore Pools' outlets will be extending their operating hours for the draw and will be open till 9pm on Friday.

Authorised retailers will also be open from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singapore Pools will be selling tickets for the draw in packs that will cost either $10 or $20.

In addition to a chance at winning the Toto draw, buyers will also receive a ticket for the upcoming Singapore Sweep.

Punters can also look forward to two more festive draws, with the Reunion Draw on Jan 24 and the Hong Bao draw happening on Feb 7, reported 8World News.

[[nid:708660]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com