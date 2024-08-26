Creative 'chope-ing' prohibited: Bishan food rescue volunteers ask residents to queue up in person

The early bird gets the worm — or maybe not.

Tissue paper, rocks, and plastic bags were among those 'patiently' waiting in line for rescued food at Block 112 Bishan Street 12 on Friday (Aug 23).

Taking to Facebook that night, the food rescue initiative's organisers Bishan East Zone 1 Residents' Network thanked residents for their overwhelming support.

"We appreciate the early bird zeal in queuing up for restocks in good orderliness & neighbourliness," they said.

However, the residents' network emphasized that "only physical human queues are accepted" as they shared a photo showing a line of items, mostly plastic bags which were held down by stones, in the queue. "Creative 'chope-ing' by objects is strictly prohibited."

All items on the floor are considered as litter and will be cleared or confiscated, they added.

"We seek your understanding and co-operation in maintaining a pleasant and harmonious food rescue experience for all."

The residents' network launched its Harvest in Harmony food rescue programme in November 2021 as part of their "towards zero food waste" sustainability project, where unwanted food collected by volunteers are redistributed to residents.

Several netizens have called out residents who 'choped' spots in the queue for their 'kiasu' (fear of losing out) behaviour.

In another Facebook post on Monday, the residents' network reiterated their guidelines to stamp out the "chope culture" in their estate.

"While we maintain an open heart and mind towards different needs and expectations within our community, some basic guidelines are still essential to ensure that every resident enjoys a pleasant food rescue experience," they said.

Residents should physically queue at their food rescue events, and reserving queue spots using objects is prohibited.

AsiaOne has contacted the residents' network for more information.

