'Do you really need this $600?' Tenant and landlady clash over rental deposit for Marsiling room

When the relationship between a landlady and her tenant became strained, the latter decided to move out and asked for her $600 rental deposit back.

Their discussion allegedly turned physical after the landlady took offence when asked: "Do you really need this $600?"

The conflict, which occurred on Dec 24, saw the police called in, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The tenant from Malaysia, surnamed Chen, told the Chinese evening daily that she was renting the bedroom of a Marsiling HDB flat, and had negotiated the monthly rent from $600 to $580.

Prior to moving in on Oct 31, the woman said the landlady had also agreed that she could cook in the kitchen.

However, her monthly rent was reportedly raised to $600 after moving in.

Chen said she uses the kitchen about four to five times a week. She claimed that the landlady would complain and shoot her dirty looks whenever she cooks, causing their relationship to become strained.

On Dec 24, the tenant told her landlord she did not want to stay on and asked for her deposit back.

In the video Chen provided to Shin Min, the landlady is seen going up to the tenant and telling her to pack out and move out immediately.

Chen claimed that she was also pushed and hit, and suffered multiple scratches including one on her shoulder.

"She grabbed my hair, pushed me to the ground and hit my head. It still hurts."

On the other hand, the landlord said that when she suggested Chen stay till January and offset that month's rent with the deposit, the latter asked if she "really needs the $600".

The landlady said she felt like Chen was mocking her and had stepped up to stop her from filming.

Addressing the raise in monthly rent, the landlord said she had made an exception by allowing the use of her kitchen. But she claimed that Chen would occupy the kitchen daily and "used a lot of water and electricity".

Chen moved out that night, though her deposit has not been returned.

The police confirmed to Shin Min that they had received a report.

[[nid:709871]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com