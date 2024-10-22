HDB unveils development plans for Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast, including 12,000 flats

About 14,000 private and public homes are planned for new estates in Sembawang and Woodlands, National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced on Tuesday (Oct 21).

The first two Build-To-Order (BTO) housing projects will be launched next year, he added.

Speaking at the yearly HDB Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Lee said that the government will "help Singaporeans fulfil their home ownership aspirations" by maintaining a stable supply of homes to meet "broad-based demand".

About 10,000 new homes will be built in Sembawang North, a 53-hectare site within Sembawang town, according to HDB in a press release.

At least 80 per cent, or 8,000, will be set aside for public housing.

Future residents of Sembawang North can look forward to connectivity initiatives such as the Community Wharves Link - a network of pedestrian connections which will link public housing estates.

New recreational, community and commercial facilities - including a neighbourhood centre with retail and dining options - will also be built in the area.

Over at the new 21-hectare Woodlands North Coast, more than 4,000 flats will be built in that estate.

The BTO housing projects in Woodlands North Coast will offer scenic views of Admiralty Park and Woodlands Waterfront, according to HDB.

They added the first BTO project will be launched in February 2025 with more in the coming years.

Future residents of Woodlands North Coast will be served by Woodlands MRT station, and an upcoming 1.9-kilometre walking and cycling path.

Developed by the HDB and National Parks Board, the WoodsVista Gallery will link residents to existing amenities in Woodlands Central.

The new housing area is part of plans to transform Woodlands as "the northern regional centre and land gateway to Singapore" first mooted in 2017, said Lee.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link which is expected to be completed by 2026, is another key development in the works.

This will play a “significant role” in the government’s plans for “vibrant” mixed-used commercial node with high-value manufacturing and general industries in Woodlands, added Lee.

“Residents in Woodlands North will benefit from faster cross border travel as well as better access to more job opportunities closer to home.”

