STB investigating incident of tour group allegedly abandoned by bus driver in Little India

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is investigating an incident where a group of Chinese tourists were allegedly left behind by a bus driver from a local travel agency last Friday (Aug 16).

A nearly two-minute-long video circulating online shows tourists from the tour group accusing the driver of insulting them and hitting one of them with the bus door.

The tourist who posted the clip claimed the driver was unhappy they did not buy the souvenirs he was selling and allegedly abandoned them along Race Course Road in Little India.

In response to queries from Shin Min Daily News, a STB spokesperson stressed that all registered travel agents must fulfil their obligations.

"STB will not tolerate any behaviour that disrespects or puts tourists at risk and will not hesitate to take necessary actions against operators who engage in poor tourism practices.

The spokesperson added that the safety and well-being of all travellers remains their top priority.

"We are committed to maintaining Singapore's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for all travellers."

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore told the Chinese evening daily it had received feedback from a member of the tour group at about 12.50pm last Friday.

The embassy said it reminded the tourist to seek medical treatment and provided information on filing a police report as well as a tourist hotline to call. After contacting travel agencies, another vehicle was sent to pick up the 15 stranded Chinese tourists.

The tour group reportedly headed to Malaysia the next day as per the itinerary, and returned to China on Aug 19.

AsiaOne has reached out to STB for more information.

