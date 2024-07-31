Yeo Jia Min tops group after win, becomes first Singaporean badminton player to reach Olympics round of 16 since 2012

PARIS — With a convincing 21-12, 21-6 Group I win over Mauritius' 93rd-ranked Kate Foo Kune on July 30, Yeo Jia Min has become the first Singaporean badminton player to make the Olympics round of 16 since Gu Juan lost at the same stage to Taiwanese Cheng Shao-chieh at London 2012.

The women's singles world No. 20 also beat refugee Dorsa Yavarivafa at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena on July 27 and progressed as group winner.

Yeo, 25, is likely to face Japan's 10th-ranked Aya Ohori, whom she has not beaten in three tries, on Aug 1 for a place in the quarter-finals.

In the men's singles, compatriot and world No. 13 Loh Kean Yew will play El Salvador's 50th-ranked Uriel Canjura on July 31, and another win will see him top Group M and set up a potentially tantalising last-16 clash with China's world No. 6 Li Shifeng the following day.

Singapore's 17th-ranked mixed doubles pair of Terry Hee and Jessica Tan were eliminated on July 29 after they finished third in Group D, with only the top two of four groups advancing to the quarter-finals.

Yeo Jia Min is likely to face Japan’s 10th-ranked Aya Ohori on Aug 1, for a place in the quarter-finals. PHOTO: The Straits Times

[[nid:695351]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.