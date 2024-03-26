Daily roundup: Cha Eun-woo's friends, ideal type and why he has 2 different MBTI types — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cha Eun-woo behind the cameras: His friends, ideal type and why he has 2 different MBTI types

South Korean star Cha Eun-woo has been stealing hearts on screen with his dashing charm, but how is he like behind the cameras?... » READ MORE

2. Local footwear brand Pazzion closes cafe at Jewel Changi Airport after 5 years

Most Singaporeans may have heard of Pazzion, which specialises in chic women's footwear.

But did you know that the brand has two cafes?... » READ MORE

3. Man allegedly hides overnight in Bedok coffee shop, steals cash register, cash and cheques amounting to over $14k

He bided his time, waiting around five hours for diners and employees at a Bedok North coffee shop to leave before putting his criminal plan into motion in the wee hours of Friday (March 22)... » READ MORE

4. Suhaimi Yusof reconciles with drinks stall owner after quarrel, with former MP Amrin Amin's help

Local actor-host Suhaimi Yusof has reconciled with drinks stall owner Sheik Mohammad.

Yesterday (March 24), former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin posted on Facebook saying that he had met with them for tea... » READ MORE

