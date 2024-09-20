Daily roundup: More Singapore residents favour death penalty for serious crimes compared to 2021, says MHA survey — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. More Singapore residents favour death penalty for serious crimes compared to 2021, says MHA survey

More than three-quarters of Singapore residents agree that the death penalty should be used for the most serious crimes, including trafficking a significant amount of drugs and murder, according to a 2023 survey by the Minister of Home Affairs (MHA)...» READ MORE

2. I try 328 Katong Laksa's new instant noodles, here's how it compares to the real deal

Laksa is one of the top few on my list when it comes to local food.

I mean, who can resist a bowl of noodles doused in creamy, spicy soup?...» READ MORE

3. Jesseca Liu recounts confronting man who touched her buttocks: 'If I don't speak up for myself, who would?'

In the early days of Jesseca Liu's showbiz career, close to two decades ago, she had a night out clubbing with her friend in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. Woman slams 'unethical' Boat Quay restaurant over $356 crab, latter says price was on menu

They may have enjoyed tucking into their kingly meal, but seeing their bill may have caused them to get a little crabby...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com