Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Iran's action against Israel concluded unless Israel invites further retaliation, foreign minister says

Iran's action against Israel concluded unless Israel invites further retaliation, foreign minister says
A rocket flies in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in central Israel, Oct 1, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 02, 2024 1:40 AM

DUBAI — Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on social media platform X early on Wednesday (Oct 2).

Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran's action against Israel came after exercising tremendous restraint to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Our action is concluded unless Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Araqchi added.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YokaWcIrVbU[/embed]

Iran's foreign ministry called earlier on the United Nations Security Council to take "meaningful action" to prevent threats against regional peace and security.

ALSO READ: 'Iran will pay': Israeli PM Netanyahu vows response after missile attack as fears of wider war rise

IRANIsraelMiddle EastWars and conflicts
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.