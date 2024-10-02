Iran's action against Israel concluded unless Israel invites further retaliation, foreign minister says

DUBAI — Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on social media platform X early on Wednesday (Oct 2).

Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran's action against Israel came after exercising tremendous restraint to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Our action is concluded unless Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Araqchi added.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YokaWcIrVbU[/embed]

Iran's foreign ministry called earlier on the United Nations Security Council to take "meaningful action" to prevent threats against regional peace and security.

