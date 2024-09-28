Blackpink's Rose inks solo deal with Atlantic Records

Blackpink's Rose has signed a solo deal with Atlantic Records.

The 27-year-old singer has landed a contract with the major label - who also has Coldplay, Charli XCX and Bruno Mars on its roster- and additional news is expected to follow soon regarding Rose's upcoming releases.

This comes after the K-pop girl group - completed by Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo - decided not to continue their solo contracts with YG Entertainment.

In a post on Instagram, Rose said: "Hi my number ones. I am so, so excited to announce to you my signing with @atlanticrecords ! I know you've all waited so long for this moment, but i hope you're ready for what's in store for the next few months!! I cannot wait for you all to hear everything! So hang on tight!! Miss you all dearly. (sic)"

The Sour Candy hitmaker then directed fans to her "finsta" account - a fake Instagram account - to hear all the latest about her future activities, adding: "P.S. Follow my finsta @vampirehollie to get quick updates and cute moments from the team!!! Go go go! (sic)"

Over on her finsta account, she wrote: "Hihi my number ones!!!!! Welcome to my finsta!!!! So my team will be sharing all upcoming news about my music and some cute moments here on this page! (I'll chime in from time to time) Thank you all for waiting so patiently, but I am super excited to finally open this account. I hope we all have fun here. I'm also really excited to call you my number ones!!!!! (I'll slowly explain) Thank you for being there for me since day one. My number one fans in the worrlllddd!!!!!!! Love you all dearly, thank you always for supporting me and see you soon. Mwahhh (sic)"

It was recently revealed that Rose's bandmate Jennie is now on Columbia Records' roster.

The 28-year-old star agreed a partnership with her own label, OddAtelier, which will see her release a new solo single next month.

[[nid:690226]]

Lisa, 27, launched her own artist management firm, Lloud, and has a solo album in the pipeline, whilst Jisoo, 29, launched her own company, Blissoo.

Despite branching out and doing their own things, Blackpink are expected to make a "full-group comeback" in 2025, according to YG Entertainment, who will continuing working with the girls as a group.