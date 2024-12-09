Miho Nakayama killed in accident, autopsy reveals

Japanese singer-actress Miho Nakayama's death was the result of an accident, an autopsy has revealed.

She was found dead in the bathtub of her home on Dec 6.

Her agency Big Apple provided her autopsy results on her official website yesterday (Dec 8).

"The cause of death was determined to be an unintentional accident that occurred while she was taking a bath. We are all deeply saddened by this sudden event and would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kind support and concern we have received," they wrote.

Police ruled out foul play as the front door to Miho's home was locked and no noticeable wounds were found on her body.

She was 54 years old.

Miho was scouted for the entertainment industry in 1982 and made her debut as an actress in the TV drama Maido Osawagase Shimasu. She also acted in the movie Be-Bop High School (1985) and released her first single that same year.

She was best known for playing the leading role in the 1995 movie Love Letter, for which she won Best Actress at the Blue Ribbon Awards, Yokohama Film Festival and Hochi Film Awards.

She was married to fellow musician Hitonari Tsuji from 2002 to 2014 and leaves behind their son.

[[nid:712145]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.