'Pride is worthless': Jack Neo's CNY movie reflects on 'saving face' culture and conquering AI

Local director Jack Neo was feeling very stressed after the release of his films Money No Enough 3 and I Not Stupid 3 — both box-office successes — in 2024.

"I was facing difficulties thinking of new ideas for a movie. Those who had worked on scriptwriting with me would know that we went through many ideas and rounds of editing. At some point I thought, 'Maybe I won't release a movie this year'," the 64-year-old said at the press conference for his new movie I Want To Be Boss yesterday (Jan 22).

However, those around Jack told him they are anticipating watching his new movie during the Chinese New Year season and that encouraged him to continue.

He added: "I think as filmmakers, what we are most afraid of is not having anyone looking forward to our movies anymore."

So while sourcing for ideas, one of the most frequent topics that showed up on his social media feeds was artificial intelligence (AI) and robots. Some of the images looked so realistic that he wondered if it was real and that sparked the concept for his new movie.

To ensure that audiences are able to relate to this, Jack combined family drama with AI technology to show how it affects family and relationships.

He also hopes for the audience to reflect on the 'saving face' culture, one of the movie's themes, adding: "Don't make life difficult for yourself because of pride, because you may end up losing what matters most to you, such as family. Is that worth it?"

I Want To Be Boss tells the story of Ong Dongnan (Henry Thia), who partners with food critic-influencer Douyin Jie (Dawn Yeoh) to open a Chinese restaurant after being forced into retirement, and takes his ex-colleague Steven (Zhang Shuifa) as his culinary apprentice.

Dongnan also owns an AI robot Ling Ling (Patricia Mok), which helps to ease household pressures and serves as a mediator for him and his wife Mrs Ong (Aileen Tan). However, AI technology becomes Dongnan's downfall, after Douyin Jie and Steven steal his secret recipe and frame him for it. Through a series of events, including a family crisis, Dongnan learns the importance of hard work, honesty and forgiveness.

'Losing face won't cause you to die'

Speaking to AsiaOne in a separate interview, Jack, who plays Dongnan's friend Ah Kiong in the movie, told us that the inspiration for the betrayal plot comes from various events in life, including war.

He shared: "I just want the audience to know that there's no purpose in an argument. There are many times when arguments arise because of people's own pride. Having lived for nearly 65 years, I have come to realise that sometimes, pride is worthless.

"It all depends on perspectives; some people feel that pride is an important part of their lives and argue for it, but if they lose more important aspects of their life in the process, is that worth it?

"When it comes to a point where the main concern is pride, we should be able to make our decision immediately. Losing face won't cause you to die, and there are more crucial things such as death and family tragedy, so in that case, why should one still choose their pride, which is not a big deal?"

Using AI in filmmaking

The movie also marks Jack's first attempt in using AI technology in filmmaking; out of the nine songs in the movie soundtrack, eight were sung by AI.

"Such technology is earth-shattering and subversive to creative thinking, but for someone like me who likes music but can't compose, it's suitable for me," he shared at the press conference.

Jack also said that 95 per cent of the music video seen in the end credits is created by AI.

He said: "I want to take this opportunity to let the audience know more about AI and expand their perspectives about it. We shouldn't be afraid of AI and should instead learn more about them, understand them fully and conquer them, so that we are able to utilise them."

Despite that, he has no intentions of using AI to write and direct his movies: "I think it's impossible for AI to do scriptwriting [at this point in time]. There are many details in human relationships which I believe AI wouldn't be able to capture. After all, human beings are complex."

Dawn contributed her voice to one of the soundtracks in the film, titled Wo Men Shi Ji Qi Ren (We are Robots) and this marks her second song release after two decades.

"I recorded a single when I first joined showbiz as I was supposed to debut as a singer. I am thankful to Jack for giving me this opportunity. To be able to step into the recording studio again, I felt that my dream was fulfilled," the 38-year-old said.

Laughter and celebration at the press conference

Henry revealed at the event yesterday that the movie was one of his most difficult to film.

"Jack and I quarrelled and I told him it's my last movie," he said.

Jack then asked him whether he was sure about what he said, which the 72-year-old confirmed, adding: "It's my last for 2024."

In a separate interview, Henry shared that he and Jack have had their differences all along.

Patricia, 53, explained that Henry's anger was actually not directed at Jack, but at himself: "He had his own pressures as the male lead and also meeting Jack's high standards, so when he can't meet them, he would be angry at himself."

Henry added there were many times when he had to deliver long lines but fumbled towards the end, resulting in an NG (no-good shot).

Towards the end of the press conference, Jack was also given a surprise, as his birthday falls on Jan 24 — the same day I Want To Be Boss opens in Singapore cinemas.

As a cake was brought out for him — with a sparkler candle — everyone erupted into a Cantonese birthday song for Jack.

Later, a plate of longevity buns was also presented to Jack and as a show of friendship, Jack and Henry crossed their arms while taking a bite.

I Want To Be Boss, which also stars Terence Cao, Jae Liew, Yang Guang Ke Le and Shawn Thia, opens in Singapore cinemas on Jan 24.

