Son Ye-jin sends food truck to Hyun Bin's drama set with message 'Honey, please come home'

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin continue to be one of the cutest couples in Korean media.

While her actor husband, 42, was away filming for the upcoming Disney+ drama Made in Korea, Ye-jin sent a food truck and stall distributing snacks and beverages to the set.

The production company for the show, Hive Media Corp, thanked the actress, also 42, in their Instagram Story for the "sweet gift" for Hyun Bin, who was busy promoting his recent movie Harbin and filming for the series.

One of the stalls was even named "Binnie's bungeo-ppang", presumably serving the Korean version of taiyaki.

Posters with Hyun Bin's face read: "Made in Korea, fighting till the end" and "Made in Korea cast and crew, the end is near" and were signed off by Ye-jin with the message: "Honey, please come home".

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin got together after filming Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), their second drama together since 2018's The Negotiation, and were married in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022.

The couple have one son, born the same year in November.

