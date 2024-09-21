Bentley Flying Spur gets Ultra Performance plug-in hybrid drivetrain

Bentley has unveiled its new Flying Spur, also now equipped with the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain which was first deployed in the Continental.

This plug-in hybrid drivetrain makes use of a 4.0-litre V8 paired to a 187bhp electric motor to deliver a total system output of 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque.

This is power is said to be an 19 per cent increase over the outgoing W12-powered Flying Spur, while peak torque has increased by a total of 11 per cent, making this the most powerful sedan from Bentley yet.

But it's not just all about power, of course. This new Flying Spur will be able to call upon its 25.9kWh battery to deliver a total of 76km of electric-only range — perfect for when a discreet exit from a venue is required.

And this battery can be charged at up to 11kW, taking just close to two hours and 45 minutes to fully replenish.

Speaking of discreet, this new Flying Spur has retained most of the muscular yet elegant design of its predecessor. The keenly eyed will note that the car's brightwork now gets a dark tint, and there's also a new Speed-specific grille alongside a freshly designed front bumper and rear diffuser.

Open the sedan's front doors and the car also now projects an animated display of the Bentley Wings logo.

The rest of the cabin has also been updated with new stitching options, while its doors and pillars can now be furnished with 3D diamond hide. The Bentley Flying Spur is also now getting an intelligent air ionisation system and an automatic postural adjustment system on all four seats.

The seats also now get a new design that feature 3D diamond quilting and a revised perforation pattern in their centre section.

And for the drivers, the car's instrumentation graphics have also been enhanced.

The Bentley Rotating Display with its choice of 12.3-inch high-definition display, three analogue dials, or an unbroken side of handcrafted veneer continues to be offered as an option.

Customers can then opt to have either the standard 650W 10-speaker standard audio system, a 1,500W, 16-speaker system with illuminated speaker grilles, or a Naim 2,200W, 19-speaker system in their Flying Spur.

Deliveries of the new Flying Spur are expected to start in Europe by the end of 2024.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.