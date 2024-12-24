Content creator Lukeychan opens Italian cafe at Bukit Merah

Content creator Luke Chan, who goes by Lukeychan, is known on social media for his amusing videos on TikTok and Instagram, where he does skits and podcasts.

Now, he is no longer just creating content — he is also the owner of an Italian cafe called Pasta Papa.

The establishment opened on Dec 14 at the Sports Lifestyle Centre, which is located at Bukit Merah.

"Yes, I'm finally a boss!" the 27-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Dec 9, when he announced the news.

Luke shared that his love for pasta was one reason why he decided to open an Italian eatery.

The other is that he wanted to take a leap of faith and try something new.

"Life is about taking risks, if you are scared to jump, either you jump with both feet or don't jump at all!" he said.

Apart from having a selection of pastas on the menu, the cafe also sells risotto, as well as finger foods like nuggets and nachos.

Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to desserts like tiramisu and panna cotta.

In another Instagram post on Dec 13, Luke shared that diners can opt to cook their own pasta too.

If you have no cooking experience, fret not as a tutorial video will be provided.

"Just don't take limpeh (reference to oneself as a superior in third person) recipe and open your own pasta shop," joked Luke.

To make the experience even more realistic, chef uniforms will be available for loan, complete with a toque.

AsiaOne has reached out to Luke for more details.

The new opening comes a few months after Luke's good friend and fellow influencer Simon Khung, also known as Simonboy, teamed up with local actor Peter Yu to open a chicken rice stall at Canberra.

Address: Sports Lifestyle Centre, 3500A Bukit Merah Central 159837

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 10pm. Closed on Sundays

