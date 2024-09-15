Empty mooncake boxes listed online for up to $1,800

Mooncakes are not only a yummy treat but also a feast for the eyes too, judging by the ofttimes elaborate packaging they come in.

Mooncake boxes have gotten more creative over the years, and this year's designs features 'tingkat'-shaped holders to chic handbags and even one with a toy train included.

Seen as limited edition collectibles by some — especially those by luxury brands which are not for sale — enterprising sellers have also begun listing them on Carousell, at eye-watering prices.

According to Shin Min Daily News, there are over 1,000 listings of empty mooncake boxes on the platform, with prices ranging from $320 to a whopping $1,800 for those from luxury brands.

The most expensive box is one by Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, while a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) mooncake box with a cover which lights up was found listed for $99.90, reported Shin Min.

However, a check online by AsiaOne showed that prices can vary greatly for the same mooncake box, with some such as the MBS one even given away for free.

Not the Audemars Piguet box, however.

The $1,800 listing appears to be for its 2023 mooncake box design, which features a telescope and a rechargeable torchlight embedded within the cylindrical case.

We also saw this year's design — in the form of a dollhouse jewellery box with a centrepiece watch-holder — listed online by two other sellers at a jaw-dropping $1,088 and $2,088.

Both of these, however, come with mooncakes included — two in each. Does that make it more worth it, though?

For those keen for a look inside the box, radio DJ Jeff Goh recently posted an entertaining video on TikTok about receiving one of these exquisite boxes as a gift.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@therealjeffgoh/video/7413733929154252040?[/embed]

Seeing as these are not available for sale to the ordinary man on the street, it might be a worthy purchase for some collectors.

According to businesses interviewed by Shin Min, some restaurants and mooncake manufacturers are allowing customers to choose these elaborate gift boxes as an "add-on".

Peach Garden restaurant, for example, offers its pearl-quilted shoulder bag for purchase online at $5 each with every order of mooncakes, but it is free for orders of 10 boxes or more.

The measure is to prevent wastage, said its director to Shin Min. He added that the restaurant has also designed its packaging to not only look good, but also be of use as well, to further combat the issue of waste.

One shopper whom Shin Min interviewed at Ngee Ann City's Mid-Autumn fair expressed that mooncakes which come in a nice packaging would be ideal for gifting. Another, however, shared their feeling of "sensory overload" and stated that they will opt for the simplest packaging if possible as they do not wish to spend extra money on packaging.

ALSO READ: Need a new jewellery box? Lucky for you, it's mooncake season

candicecai@asiaone.com