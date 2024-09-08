Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade unveiled in Singapore

Singapore's Pasir Panjang Power Station was fired up on Thursday evening with the awe-inspiring sight of the entire updated Taycan range — but even amidst luminous machines like the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo GT, one specific car stood out clearly over the rest still.

Coinciding with the official regional launch of the updated Taycan, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade was unveiled to the 900 guests present — as well as to the rest of the world — for the first time.

The one-off car was crafted through Porsche's Sonderwunsch programme, and came together as a joint labour of love with input from both the Porsche Asia Pacific team, as well as the designers and paint experts at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

As a bespoke love letter to Southeast Asia, the Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade boasts many Porsche-firsts — including its blend of two Chromaflair effect paints.

If you get to walk around the car in person, fret not if its colour appears to change in real-time based on your viewing angle.

Porsche states that its Chromaflair pigments are made of extremely thin 'flakes' — in turn, consisting of a reflective base layer of aluminium, and surrounded by another glass-like layer — which help effect their colour-shifting quality. To give you an idea just how thin the combined stacking of these flakes is, a human hair is apparently 50 times thicker.

Given the intricacy of this technology, it should come as no surprise too that it took the brand quite a fair bit of time to prepare and implement the blend: A good solid year of development, in fact.

The paintwork itself, executed entirely by hand, was also quite a protracted process, requiring 80 work hours. If you're among the lucky ones to get close enough to the car, you'll even note that its rear model designation, the 'Electric' logos on its sides, and its key fob cover, all bear this finish.

With regards to the car's official colour combination — and just as importantly, its 'Celestial Jade' nomenclature — Porsche is pointing us to two specific chromatic blends.

The first main one, 'Urban Bamboo', is described as a bright green with yellow and gold tones, while the second main one, 'Shifting Carbon', is noted for being a dark grey with black and blue tones.

As another highlight, the Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade also bears a 'LongMa' logo on the car's front and rear door sill guards, door projector, and headrests — consisting of a dragon's head and the body of a horse.

This fusion is faithful to both the origin of the Taycan name as well as the Zodiac. You'll know, for instance, that we are currently in the Year of the Dragon. Meanwhile, the 'Taycan' name is loosely derived from Turkish, meaning the 'soul of a spirited young horse'.

Additionally, since 'regular' Turbonite accents wouldn't cut it for such a special car, Porsche has replaced these instead with handmade carbon-weave finish components in varnished Carbon. These can be found on the front bumper inlays, side skirts, on the rear diffuser, and on the airblades on the wheels.

Finally, the premiere of the Taycan Turbo S Celestial jade also marked the debut of Porsche's 'Leather to Sample' programme for the Taycan, via the Sonderwunsch programme. (The one on the one-off car combines a standard 'Slategrey' colour with an optional Englishgreen.)

On its own, the 'Leather to Sample' range already comprises 150 colours — but for especially exclusive requests, a 'Leather to Sample Plus' virtually gives customers free rein over their dream interior palettes. (They'll have to double-check the feasibility of each colour, though, with the experts at Porsche AG.)

The physical world premiere of the car also saw the Vice President of Individualisation and Classic at Porsche AG himself, Alexander Fabig, in attendance. Speaking on its unveiling, Fabig shared, "A vibrant region like Southeast Asia deserves nothing less than our most ambitious Taycan project yet."

He continued by thanking his colleagues at Porsche Asia Pacific for challenging the Sonderwunsch team to create the car, and dubbed it as "a project that will go down in history as one of the most unique creations from our studio of dreams."

Following its premiere at Pasir Panjang Power Station, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade is now set to be shown off at special private viewings at Porsche Studio Singapore.

Thereafter, it will embark on a tour with a befitting itinerary — through Southeast Asia — with stops in Malaysia and Thailand.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.