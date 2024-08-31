Mercedes-Benz launches CLE Cabriolet and CLE53 Coupe in Singapore

The CLE200 Coupe may have been the one that heralded in a fresh two-door era for Mercedes-Benz on our shores.

But Mercedes-Benz Singapore seems to know that good things tend to come in threes. On Thursday morning (22 August 2024), its CLE family here was thus expanded with not just one, but two new members - each promising to bring its own fresh and unique edge to drivers.

As the topless twin of the CLE200 Coupe, the first of the freshly-launched duo — the CLE200 Cabriolet — carries on the Coupe's blend of sportiness and luxury, while promising exclusive wind-in-you-hair thrills.

Unlike the Coupe, however, the CLE200 Cabriolet arrives in Singapore solely in the AMG Line trim. As such, this soft-top convertible doesn't just sport racier exterior styling, but also comes with a generous list of standard equipment.

One highlight — considering you'll want to have the roof down regularly — is the Cabriolet Comfort Package, which includes the brand's AIRCAP (consisting of additional wind deflectors) and AIRSCARF systems. These were previously add-ons on the E-Class and C-Class Cabriolets.

While the former helps to reduce turbulence within the cabin for extra comfort, the latter relies on air vents within the headrests to create an 'invisible scarf' that can keep occupants warm when the weather gets chilly — or indeed, when simply driving at speed in the evening.

Another highlight of the CLE Cabriolet is particularly pertinent to Singapore's sunny weather: Its specially-coated Nappa leather seats.

The brand states that this coating can bring down the temperature of the seats down by an additional 12 degrees (compared to non-coated seats), thus protecting you from getting roasted as you settle back into your car on warm days.

Speaking of the sun, the CLE Cabriolet gets a feature we first saw on the SL too: Its 11.9-inch central infotainment display can be electrically adjusted towards different tilt angles. This helps to mitigate the issue of sun glare when the roof is down.

In moments where drivers would rather cruise about with the roof up, however, they should also find themselves nicely shielded from noise outside. While the CLE Cabriolet is a soft-top, its fabric roof also features acoustic damping for superb cabin insulation.

The car is otherwise similar to the CLE200 Coupe — especially in terms of power. A mild hybrid 2.0-litre turbocharged engine provides 201bhp and 320Nm of peak torque, with its integrated starter generator aiding with both efficiency and responsiveness.

With the CLE family promising to marry the best of both the C-Class and E-Class worlds, the CLE Cabriolet also promises mid-sized-skewing creature comforts, even in its leaner and more athletic form.

For instance, unlike the current C-Class, the entire CLE family runs on the brand's latest MBUX 3.0 system, which first debuted on the latest-generation E-Class.

It's also far more spacious than the retired C-Class Cabriolet. With the CLE Cabriolet's wheelbase stretched by 25mm over that car, its rear quarters are more commodious. Passengers here get 14mm more legroom, with shoulder room and elbow room also increased by 22mm and 17mm respectively.

Still, if it's more performance than style that you crave, there's also the other new member of the CLE family to look forward to: The Mercedes-AMG CLE53.

Without sacrificing the general restraint in styling we appreciate on the normal CLE Coupe, there's no denying the fact that the heat has been dialled up here.

Apart from its AMG-specific grille and bumpers, what should strike one most immediately about the car is its more-powerful stance.

Credit is due to its flared front and rear fenders, as well widened track widths both up front (by an additional 58mm) and at the rear (by an additional 76mm). Flanking its rear diffuser as well are mean-looking quad exhausts, while the CLE53 Coupe also rides on 20-inch light-alloy wheels, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 5s out of the factory.

There's good reason for all this aggression — because under its long bonnet lies a turbocharged straight-six engine that can put out 442bhp and 560Nm of torque. In a 12-second 'Overboost' mode, the latter figure rises further to a heady 600Nm.

Furthermore, power can be sent variably to all four wheels via the coupe's 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive setup. Mated to a nine-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT transmission, the CLE53 will blast to 100km/h from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG notes that the CLE53's engine is particularly special too because it gets double charging - not just via its exhaust system, but via an electrical auxiliary compressor too. With the latter helping to supplement the system at lower rpms, the brand states that turbo lag is eliminated almost entirely, helping the engine to feel consistently responsive through the rev range.

As standard, the CLE53 Coupe is also fitted with rear-axle steering for improved manoeuvrability at lower speeds, and added stability under faster, dynamic driving. A sports suspension, and a high-performance brake system further amplify the car's sporty character.

Should these still not suffice for the most thrill-seeking drivers, Mercedes-AMG also offers an AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, which includes a RACE driving programme with a specific 'Drift Mode' - typically found as standard only on the top-of-the-line AMG models.

Finally, on the inside, the CLE53 Coupe gets all the familiar interior touches that should be familiar to AMG-fans, including a flat-bottomed, double-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel, sports seats upholstered in AMG Nappa leather, and twin displays with AMG-specific graphics.

Speaking on the expansion of the CLE family, Mr. Claudius Steinhoff, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore, called the two new models "the definition of peak automotive engineering" and "enthralling two-door beauties", before going on to add, "At Mercedes-Benz, we are staying true to our goal of developing the most desirable cars in the world, and the [two cars] are on the cutting edge of what we seek to bring to market."

Claudius also revealed at the launch that the two cars would be the final models unveiled in Singapore under his stewardship.

Having assumed his current position in October 2020, he helped to steer the Mercedes-Benz brand in Singapore through the Covid-19 pandemic, and also played a pivotal role in expanding its EV lineup locally.

While still staying "within the Mercedes-Benz family", Claudius moves on next to a different management position in South Africa, where he will serve as the Executive Director and Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz for the area. His successor for Singapore is set to take over from September 2024.

Car model Price as of press time (including COE) Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet Mild Hybrid CLE200 AMG Line $393,888 Mercedes-AMG CLE-Class Coupe CLE53 4MATIC+ $456,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.