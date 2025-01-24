What to do this weekend (Jan 24 to 26)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Aliwal Urban Arts Festival

Aliwal Urban Arts Festival returns this Saturday for an afternoon of fun.

Taking place at Aliwal Arts Centre, this one-day festival brings together urban art, street culture, and youth subculture in an electrifying line-up of programmes and activities including an urban art exhibition, music and dance performances, live graffiti painting, artist open studios, hands-on-workshops, skateboarding activities, and a lifestyle arts market.

Jan 25 2025, 12pm to late

2. Usher in the Fun @ Universal Studios Singapore

Usher in the Year of the Snake with your favourite characters at Universal Studios Singapore.

Join Kung Fu Panda's Po and Tigress as they spread prosperity through the park with festive greetings and lucky fortune cookies in their Parade of Prosperity.

You can also capture special memories via festive meet and greets with your favourite characters from movies like Madagascar and Shrek dressed in their CNY best, and snap extra-lucky photos while strolling through the Auspicious Cherry Blossom Street.

Till Feb 12 2025

3. Spring in the Sea @ SEA Aquarium

Experience a CNY celebration like no other at SEA Aquarium.

You're invited to catch mesmerising underwater dragon dances at the Open Ocean Habitat, experience festive melodies in a specially curated playlist by Ding Yi (Singapore's renowned Chinese chamber music ensemble), get creative with a complimentary marine-themed upcycling lantern workshop, and snap pics with the aquarium's adorable manta ray mascot in its festive attire.

Till Feb 16 2025

4. Spring into POPsperity with Pop Mart @ Jewel

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Jewel Changi's Canopy Park with Pop Mart's first-ever CNY-themed installations in Southeast Asia.

You can explore vibrant displays inspired by the playful and imaginative world of Pop Mart, featuring beloved characters such as Molly, Skullpanda, Labubu and Dimoo from Pop Mart's newly launched Chinese New Year series — "Pop Mart Wealthy Snake's New Year Celebration — Fortune Hand Series Block Figures".

Till Feb 28 2025

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.