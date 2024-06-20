What to do this weekend (June 21 to 23)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Goodman Open House

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7GEQgUMqS5/[/embed]

Head down to Goodman Arts Centre this Saturday for a day of fun-filled activities at the 2024 edition of Goodman Open House.

You can look forward to tons of family-friendly activities including workshops, open studios, art installations, music, dance and drama performances, live painting sessions, a movie screening, and much more.

Be sure to also check out the pop-up market, where you can enjoy tasty F&B offerings, and snag books, handmade crafts and more available for retail.

June 22, 2024, 10am to 10pm.

Find out more here.

2. New Bahru Sneak Peak

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7qiGP6O9Vn/[/embed]

Get a sneak peek of upcoming creative lifestyle destination New Bahru this weekend.

Taking over the former Nan Chiau High School, New Bahru will be home to over 40 independent, made-in-Singapore brands, with its grand opening set for September.

However, this weekend's sneak peek open house invites you to explore the first wave of dining and retail concepts at New Bahru through tasty menus, pop-ups, lawn activities, and even workshops ranging from coffee tasting to jewellery making, bonsai sculpting, and much more.

June 22 to 23, 2024.

Find out more here.

3. Cosford Container Park Weekend Market

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8HIwc8sPF_/[/embed]

Visit Singapore's largest outdoor F&B container park, Cosford Container Park, for a lively weekend market.

This lifestyle weekend market boasts diverse and eclectic culinary offerings by 12 F&B Container vendors, as well as retail booths selling a variety of vintage and handmade items, clothes, and jewellery.

You can also look forward to live music, Zumba classes, Bunny Yoga sessions, and more.

June 22 to 23, 2024.

Find out more here or here.

4. UnPackt Farmers Market: Little Sprouts Edition

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8XD0uDSjt5/?img_index=1[/embed]

Enjoy a fun-filled family day out at a Farmers Market this weekend.

Hosted by UnPackt outside their retail store and cafe at Mandai Wildlife WEST, the market is themed "Little Sprouts", featuring a series of engaging activities for both kids and adults.

You can create your own DIY coasters, explore pressed flower crafts, learn about DIY natural aromatherapy, and much more. Be sure to also check out the various retail goods by local crafters and bakers for artisanal handmade goods, delicious baked treats, and more. Naturally, you can also snag fresh produce from UnPackt - at a discount too!

June 21 to 23, 2024.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.