6 nearly sold out new-launch condos with limited units left in 2024 (from $1.63m)

It’s amazing how fast time flies, and here we are already in the middle of 2024. The housing supply crunch is in the midst of being reversed, and new launches are still moving despite the $2,200+ psf price tags.

For those who are still pondering their options, it’s time to update your shortlists: the following condos are on “last call for buyers,” so this may be your final chance to make your move:

New launches that are clearing out their final few units

Project Name Tenure Take Up Rate First Sold Latest TakeUp Number of units Units Left THE LANDMARK 99-year leasehold (from 28/08/2020) 97.5per cent 27-Nov-20 386 396 10 THE REEF AT KING’S DOCK 99-year leasehold (from 12/01/2021) 99.1per cent 29-Jan-21 425 429 5 MIDTOWN MODERN 99-year leasehold (from 10/12/2019) 98.6per cent 19-Mar-21 550 558 8 BARTLEY VUE 99 yrs from 13/04/2020 91.3per cent 3 Sep 2021 105 115 10 CANNINGHILL PIERS 99 yrs from 03/09/2021 97.8per cent 19-Nov-21 681 696 15 MORI Freehold 97.8per cent 4-Dec-21 134 137 3

1. The Landmark

There are 10 last units left at The Landmark, the best-known alternative to One Pearl Bank. The Landmark is right next to Pearl's Hill City Park, a rare patch of greenery in the heavily urbanised Chinatown area; and yes, you can cut across the park to quickly get to Chinatown MRT station (DTL, NEL).

This is a city fringe condo with good access to the CBD, so it will never be cheap — even the 517 sq ft one-bedders have transacted at $1.418 million, while the 1,000+ sq ft units are just under $3 million.

But honestly, the main draw here is the smaller one and two-bedders, as this project is more angled at investors than owner-occupiers: this makes sense as it's close to both the CBD and Singapore General Hospital — and it provides a more upmarket option than the likes of People's Park Complex, for more affluent tenants.

Since Chinatown is just one stop from Outram Park MRT (EWL, NEL, TEL), we'd count it as having good access to four different train lines, making it one of the best-connected condo options around.

Available units

Type Size (Sq Ft) From Units Available 2 Bedroom 678 – 764 $1,979,000 8 out of 180 3 Bedroom 1,076 $2,990,000 2 out of 72

2. The Reef at King's Dock

This is a Harbourfront area property, in line with projects like Reflections at Keppel Bay (The Reef is also by the same developer, and Keppel's emphasis on this area has been ongoing since '99). Of the various Keppel projects here, The Reef may be the one that leans most toward the investor/landlord side of the equation.

The bulk of The Reef's units are one and two-bedders: 203 of its 429 units are two-bedders, while 111 are one-bedders (along with some other premium variants of one and two-bedders).

The biggest unit available is a 3-bedder villa, which clocks in at 1,572 sq. ft. Among its neighbouring projects, it's the closest to HarbourFront Centre and the HarbourFront MRT station (CCL, NEL)

Amenities are abundant, as HarbourFront Centre and VivoCity are side-by-side; there are supermarkets, shops, eateries (mostly high-end), and just about anything you'd need.

The other big draw is, as the name suggests, the waterfront view: this project literally is next to the dock and faces Sentosa on one side and Mount Faber on the other. You also have Singapore's first floating pool, which is still something very novel and not easily replicated in other developments.

The challenging part is that, investment-wise, Sentosa/Harbourfront has been a difficult area. So we suspect that, despite having a stronger investment angle than its accompanying projects, The Reef is going to draw more affluent singles and young couples, who are looking at own-stay use.

Available units

Type Size (Sq Ft) From Units Available 3-Bedroom Villa 1,345 $3,911,280 1 out of 8 3-Bedroom + Study 1,076 $2,813,200 4 out of 25

3. Midtown Modern

The sister development to Midtown Bay, this is now one of the headline developments in the Bugis area, alongside the older DUO Residences. Midtown Modern also has the same live-work-play concept behind Midtown Bay, and is just across from this earlier project.

Bugis MRT station is at your doorstep (DTL, EWL), so amenities are abundant; and as an added bonus, Bras Basah is a designated cultural hub. Schools like SOTA, NAFA, and LaSalle, as well as the National Library, are all within striking distance; and this area also provides good access to Little India.

The Singapore Art Museum and National Museum, along with Arab Street are also close by. This makes the area preferable to the "pure" shopping belt of Orchard to some home buyers, as there's a more balanced mix of amenities/interests.

There's also a real possibility that, with the development of the Ophir-Rochor Corridor, District 7 could potentially overtake Districts 9 or 10 as the heart of Singapore.

That said, the price tag matches the prospects and convenience, with even 409 sq ft units transacting at a stunning $1.6 million.

Available units

Type Size (Sq Ft) From Units Available 1 Bedroom 409 $1,638,000 2 out of 168 4 Bedroom Premium 1,808 $6,208,000 6 out of 55

4. Bartley Vue

Bartley Vue is something of a long-term buy, as it has good accessibility, even if surrounding amenities are still just catching up. This project is within walking distance to Bartley MRT (CCL), and is also within the Tai Seng area (one stop).

The immediate surroundings are, frankly, not the most aesthetically pleasing; while it's not too densely built-up, there's still a certain lack of greenery; and Tai Seng is still mainly a light industrial/commercial area, so there's not much to look at.

While there are some eateries along Upper Paya Lebar Road, there's a distinct lack of retail and entertainment options here for now — so you should expect to travel out for these.

One big draw to living here is the proximity of the reputable Maris Stella High, which is walkable (a somewhat long stroll), and Bartley Secondary which is even closer (just down the road).

Available units

Type Size (Sq Ft) From Units Available 2 Bedroom PH 797 $1,707,000 1 out of 1 2 Bedroom Premium PH 850 – 861 $1,803,000 2 out of 3 3 Bedroom Premium 1,044 – 1,066 $2,118,000 5 out of 27 3 Bedroom Premium PH 1,259 – 1,270 $2,494,000 2 out of 2

5. Canninghill Piers

This is the former Liang Court Mall, and it’s one of the most accessible condos to date. You can enjoy direct, underground access to Fort Canning MRT station and Clarke Quay MRT station is within walking distance, with Chinatown just one stop away.

Other key areas like Dhoby Ghaut, City Hall, etc. are just minutes away by car or bus. Generally, if the location was good enough for a major mall, it’s going to be fantastic for accessibility; so this was expected of Canninghill Piers from the start.

Access to the nightlife of Clarke Quay makes this project a shoo-in for singles and young couples, as well as for landlords trying to capture the younger expat crowd.

The surroundings are packed with shopping, dining, and entertainment options; and thanks to the proximity of Fort Canning, it’s not devoid of green spaces either.

The only issue is that Canninghill Piers will never be in a quiet area, and traffic here is inevitably heavy. It’s also not so much for families, as there’s a distinct lack of school access (Outram Secondary is the only school within one kilometre).

Coupled with the hefty price tag (even a 484 sq ft one-bedder can transact at over $1.7 million), this is very much a glitz-and-glamour property; but the accessibility and convenience gives it the substance to back it up.

Available units

Type Size (Sq Ft) From Units Available 1 Bedroom + Study 484 – 506 $1,712,000 5 out of 229 4 Bedroom Premium 1,959 $5,544,000 1 out of 60 5 Bedroom Premium 2,788 $8,904,000 7 out of 20 Sky Suite 2,874 $12,800,000 2 out of 4

6. MORI

This small (137 units only) condo is a freehold offering along Guillemard Road and Geylang Lorong 22. It's a little risque in being close to a vice area (walking distance), but it is far enough that it shouldn't bother most people.

There are, however, several budget hotels in the immediate surroundings, and we know some homebuyers don't like that.

The Geylang area has a lot of eateries and minimarts and has a reputation for cheap electronics. It's also got a lot of 24/7 outlets, so amenities are abundant and available all day.

And whilst the MRT stations are not close by on foot, it's no issue to hop on a bus and get there in a few minutes; and Geylang itself is on the city fringe, and just a short drive to the CBD.

That said, MORI is not a family condo due to the lack of open green spaces, the nature of certain parts of Geylang, and the traffic (road crossing here can be quite the hazard; if you've tried to walk or drive around the Geylang Lorongs, you'll know what we mean).

What MORI is great for is being a rental asset, as well as being good for young singles or couples who prize convenience over a nice view.

Available units

Type Size (Sq Ft) From Units Available 3 Bedroom + Guest 1,173 $2,093,000 3 out of 17

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.