CNY ang bao guide in Singapore (2025): Ang bao rates, where to get notes and more

The Year of the Snake is almost upon us. Ready to rattle and roll?

If you're married and need to give ang baos (red packets), I'm guessing your wallet is bracing itself for critical damage. Even if you give less than $10 in each ang bao, visiting just one house with 10 kids or unmarried cousins could be quite a hit to take.

Whether you're a semi-seasoned ang bao giver or this Year of the Snake is your first time giving them out as a newlywed couple, you don't want to hiss out on our ang bao guide to Chinese New Year 2025.

Let's dissect the "ang bao rate hierarchy" and find out where to get free ang bao sleeves, how to book ang bao-ready notes, and how to earn up to $8,888 cash simply by sending an eGift or QR Ang Bao.

1. What is the CNY ang bao hierarchy?

Remember how as a kid, you would get the biggest ang baos from your parents? While that random auntie at a relative's house gave you just $6 or so? Well, that was your first taste of the ang bao hierarchy. This time, you're on the giving end.

Here's how much you can expect to give different family members and friends, based on advice we got from "seasoned" ang bao-giving couples:

Generally, most people agree that your parents and in-laws should get the largest ang baos. This is rooted in Chinese values and culture-many feel a strong sense of filial piety and duty to give back to the folks who raised you.

Something to note is that peers don't usually give ang baos to each other. It's pretty uncommon and not expected of you. So if you meet unmarried ex-classmates at a CNY gathering, don't feel pressured to extend a red packet.

As for giving an ang bao to your spouse... isn't that kinda strange? But hey, we won't judge. There's no hard and fast rule on ang bao-giving. And if your spouse wants to give you an ang bao, just take lah.

2. How much should I give distantly related kids I don’t really know?

There's no hard and fast rule when it comes to ang baos for kids you don't really know, but that you still need to give an ang bao to.

Since you don't know them well, we'd suggest giving a value at the lower end-think around $6 or $8 at least. However, do factor in your salary and financial needs. There's no right or wrong, just what you want and can afford to give.

Pro tip: Prepare a stack of generic ang baos with a standard amount of money. Be sure to carry these around throughout the CNY period, not just when you go visiting.

Who knows, you might run into a colleague and her kids at a mall, or bump into an old friend and her family while running errands. If you have a stash of ang baos ready to go, you can just whip one out and avoid any awkward situations. All set!

3. Which numbers are auspicious, and which should I avoid?

Avoid odd numbers like $5, $7, etc. These numbers are considered inauspicious, especially to seniors.

Give even numbers more, except for number 4. Score points among your aunties and uncles by giving numbers that end with 0, 2, 6, or 8-especially 8!

Although 4 is also an even number, it's considered bad luck as the Chinese word for "4" sounds like the word for "death". So, tempting as it is to give $4 — which seems an affordable amount for people you don't know that well-it's better to avoid this in case others take offence.

4. Is there an age limit to receiving ang baos?

MYTH: Kids, teens and young adults get ang baos because they are young. FACT: Kids, teens and young adults get ang baos because they are unmarried.

Ang bao giving is not dependent on age, but tends to correlate with the age range people start getting married.

That said, most of the unmarried people we surveyed believe that receiving ang baos in your late 30s becomes awkward. Many will meet such kind gestures with, "Wah, so old already-no need lah uncle/auntie!".

Alternative escape routes include using their powers of distraction to change the topic or spout an excuse about needing the bathroom and making a quick exit. Some draw the line at an even earlier stage and stop giving you ang baos when you start earning a living and are officially a working adult.

Ultimately, you should give ang baos based on your comfort level and according to your family practices. If you're unsure, check with your parents or the elders in your extended family.

5. Should ang baos be opened in public?

No! While opening your Christmas presents in front of the gifters is perfectly acceptable in Western cultures, peeking inside your ang bao in front of the giver is a no-no in Chinese culture.

If you have kids, you'll know that they tend to say and do the darndest things at the most unexpected moments (boy are they lucky they're still cute). To avoid embarrassment, remind excitable little ones to say "thank you" after receiving ang baos. Then, keep them away and only let the kids open the ang baos back at home.

6. Where can I get free ang bao sleeves?

The easiest way to get free ang bao zua (paper) is to get some from your bank. Just drop by your nearest branch and ask if you can have some. If you have a relationship manager, they'll usually help out too.

You may have noticed it's become a trend to give ang baos from prominent banks, priority banking programmes, or luxury brands as subtle statements about your socioeconomic standing. If you ask us, don't bother about these subtle "flexes" during your first few years of giving ang baos during Chinese New Year (or ever, actually).

Aside from banks, many retail brands also make and give out their own unique ang baos for customers. So you might also get some from your neighbourhood petrol station or supermarket.

If you don't mind spending a couple of bucks for nicer sleeves, you can consider ordering customised ones from online sites like Taobao or Shopee. Prefer physical shops? Go old school. Head to the shops in the heartland markets to take your pick from their designs.

7. Where can I pre-order new CNY notes?

Chinese New Year is all about the new. So while not necessary, many like to furnish their ang baos with shiny new notes.

... but maybe not that new. As part of efforts to go green and reduce waste, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been encouraging Singaporeans to use "Fit-for-Gifting" ("Fit") notes and e-Ang Baos instead of new notes for the past few Chinese New Years. This year is no different!

What are 'Fit' notes and where can I get them?

Fit notes are generally clean and suitable for recirculation and festive gifting. Think of them as the crispest, freshest looking notes you've gotten out of an ATM — they're not new, but they're very presentable.

Here are the banks you can pre-order new or Fit notes from. Do note that if you plan on getting new or Fit notes from DBS, OCBC or UOB, you have to make a pre-booking online. Walk-ins to bank branches are only allowed for elderly persons aged 60 and above and persons with disabilities.

Bank Pre-order dates Collection dates Maximum amount New notes Fit notes DBS/POSB [First period] Jan 7 – 12, 2025 (fully booked) [Second period] Jan 13 – 19, 2025 [First period] Jan 14 – 20, 2025 [Second period] Jan 21 – 27, 2025 *Collection periods exclude weekends. $800 $1,400 Maybank From Jan 14, 2025, 9 am (while stocks last) Jan 14 – 27, 2025 $1,200 (1 Fortune Bundle per customer, comprising 100 pieces of $10 notes and 100 pieces of $2 notes) – OCBC [First period] From Jan 7, 2025 (fully booked) [Second period] Jan 14 – 17, 2025 [First period] Jan 14 – 21, 2025 [Second period] Jan 22 – 27, 2025 $800 $1,600 Standard Chartered – Request Fit notes at bank branches without reservation from Jan 14 – 28, 2025, subject to availability $800 (fully reserved) – UOB [First period] From Jan 7, 2025 (fully booked) [Second period] From Jan 14, 2025 [First period] Jan 14 – 20, 2025 [Second period] Jan 21 – 27, 2025 $800 $1,400

If you can't get a reservation slot, you can also withdraw new or Fit notes from these pop-up ATMs or bank branches:

DBS Pop-Up ATMs — Jan 14 – 27, 2025 (10 am – 10 pm daily) and Jan 28, 2025 (10 am – 1 pm)

UOB — Jan 14 – 27, 2025 at selected UOB ATMs.

Maybank — from Jan 14, 2025 at all branches except MSpace@Maybank Orchard.

from Jan 14, 2025 at all branches except MSpace@Maybank Orchard. OCBC — Jan 14 to 27, 2025 at selected ATMs. Capped at $1,800 worth of new or Fit notes.

Jan 14 to 27, 2025 at selected ATMs. Capped at $1,800 worth of new or Fit notes. Standard Chartered — Exchange Fit notes at their branches from Jan 14, 2025. New notes require an online reservation, but at the time of writing are already fully reserved.

Didn’t see your preferred bank above? Check out this list from MAS to see if you can exchange notes there. While you can walk in to most banks on the list, we suggest you check their website or call in to check stock levels first.

8. How about e-ang baos?

Lazy to queue for hours outside your neighbourhood POSB branch? Aiyah, just use e-Ang Bao this year lah. They're convenient, fast and safe-so what's not to love?

Almost all major banks in Singapore now offer e-ang baos. Many also come with cute Chinese New Year-themed GIFs to send along with your e-ang bao, such as these from DBS this year:

Need more inventive to go digital? This Chinese New Year 2025, you could win up to $8,888 when you gift a DBS eGift or QR Ang Bao! Here's what you need to do:

Send an eGift or load a QR Ang Bao (minimum S$8) on the PayLah! app. Keep your total cash withdrawals below $500 during this period.

8 lucky winners will win $8,888, while 1,388 more will win $88. Huat ah!

In my humble opinion, e-ang baos are underrated. They haven’t really caught on with many Singaporeans — especially the older folks. Traditionalists frown on this trend since, after all, the act of giving ang baos symbolises good luck.

To them, it’s a little strange to digitalise that. Plus, you won’t get the satisfaction of holding a pretty red packet with fresh, crisp notes within.

However, last year I received a number of pretty red packets beholding a QR code within them. I scanned it and poof! I gained an extra $10 in my DBS PayLah! wallet.

This was very convenient for me since I usually have to find time to deposit my Chinese New Year ang bao notes anyway. E-ang baos saved me the trouble of banking the cash in and saved my relatives the trouble of obtaining fresh notes.

On a larger scale, e-ang baos are the must earth-friendly option during Chinese New Year. Did you know that, according to MAS, the carbon emissions from printing new notes every year is comparable to powering 430 4-room flats and would require 10,000 new trees to be planted to offset? Yikes.

