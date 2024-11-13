15 arrested in multi-agency raid on Joo Chiat public entertainment outlets

12 men and three women, aged between 19 and 63, were arrested for various offences during a multi-agency enforcement operation against errant public entertainment outlets on Friday (Nov 8) night.

The offences include working without a valid work permit, suspected drink driving, driving without a valid license and insurance, suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, and the possession of scheduled weapons.

Members of the media, including AsiaOne, were invited to observe the enforcement operations, led by Bedok Police Division, in Joo Chiat on Friday night.

The enforcement operation is part of their ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit activities and regulatory offences in the area, said the police in a statement on Wednesday.

Upon arriving at the scene just after midnight on Saturday, members of the media were led to the second floor of the first KTV outlet.

There, police officers detained two women, estimated to be in their 20s, for allegedly working without a valid permit.

A man, who appeared dazed, was also arrested at the same location for suspected drug consumption.

Another woman was arrested for working without a valid permit at the second KTV outlet.

Plans to allow the media to view the scene did not go accordingly when some of the remaining patrons grew visibly upset and rowdy by the presence of cameras. Police officers who were on standby to maintain order moved in swiftly to remind them to be cooperative.

Around the corner at Onan Road, AsiaOne observed that traffic police officers were conducting ring-fencing operation in support of the ongoing multi-agency operation.

The multi-agency effort involved officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force, and the Singapore Food Agency.

These checks were conducted on drivers in Joo Chiat for traffic-related offences such as drink driving.

The media witnessed one male driver being detained for traffic-related offences and possessing drug paraphernalia. The K-9 unit was later called in to check his vehicle for the presence of other concealed drugs and prohibited items.

The operation concluded past 1.30am, with the police leading those who were arrested to waiting police vans.

Commanding Officer of Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Benjamin Tan told the media at the end of the operation that the police will deal severely with any public entertainment licensing breaches and unlawful activities.

"Thanks to the continued efforts of government agencies and the community over the years, the law and order situation in Joo Chiat has improved.

"We will continue to work closely with other agencies to act swiftly against errant (public entertainment) outlet operators and any other persons found to have committed unlawful activities there", said DSP Tan.

On the police's e-services portal, Joo Chiat is listed as one of nine locations in Singapore where a new public entertainment license is unlikely to be granted to mitigate law and order concerns and manage the number of such establishments.

Two entertainment outlets are also being investigated for breaching public entertainment licensing conditions.

Licensees who breach the public entertainment license may have their licenses suspended or cancelled. They may also be liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Another 11 men, aged between 29 and 62 are also being investigated for possession of e-vaporisers and breaches to the Fire Safety Act and Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, said the police.

