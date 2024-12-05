2 new e-payment methods launching in mid-2025 as Singapore phases out cheques

SINGAPORE — Users of retail and corporate cheques will have two new electronic payment methods as part of Singapore's move to phase out cheques.

From mid-2025, they can use electronic deferred payment system EDP and EDP+ to do so, the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Dec 5.

EDP and EDP+ will be available via the digital banking platforms of seven banks, namely DBS, OCBC, UOB, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and Standard Chartered Bank.

The main difference between EDP and EDP+ lies in when funds are deducted from the payer's account. For EDP, funds are deducted upon presentment by the payee, while for EDP+, funds are deducted immediately upon issuance.

MAS and ABS said EDP will address the need for deferred payments — done by way of post-dated cheques today. EDP+ is a variation of EDP that provides greater certainty of payment — like cashier's orders do now.

The new e-payment methods will complement Singapore's existing suite of e-payment modes, including PayNow, Fast (Fast And Secure Transfers), Giro and MEPS+ (MAS Electronic Payment System). They will tap PayNow to allow payers to conveniently identify payees when making payments.

To allow companies and other organisations sufficient time to adopt the new e-payment methods, MAS and ABS also announced a one-year extension of the deadline to cease processing of corporate cheques to end-December 2026.

However, there will be no change to the deadline for banks to stop issuing new cheque books to companies by end-December 2025.

MAS urged corporate cheque payees to present their cheques for clearing well before Dec 31, 2026, to ensure that their cheques can be processed before the deadline.

Retail cheques will continue to be available. This also applies with cashier's orders and United States dollar cheques for both corporate and retail customers.

Seniors who are aged 60 or older as at end-December 2025 will remain eligible for the waiver of cheque services fees after Dec 31, 2025. The seven banks will do so to provide the seniors with more time to move to e-payments.

MAS said details of the transition plan from cheques to e-payments can be found in its public consultation paper released on Dec 5. Interested parties can submit their feedback by Jan 17, 2025.

The development comes more than a year after MAS announced in July 2023 that all banks will stop issuing new cheque books to corporates.

The decision to do away with cheque books come as the number of users have dwindled over the years. The volume of cheques is estimated to be under nine million in 2024, down from 13.8 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, the cost of central cheque clearing has risen to $1 now, up from 10 cents in 2016.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.