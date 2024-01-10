'Can we not demarcate and design areas of play better?' MP on closure of common spaces in HDB estates

SINGAPORE — Some interventions in public housing estates, like the closure of amenities, may seem harsh. But they are necessary to balance the interests of all residents and are not taken lightly, said Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Behind the scenes, town councils and relevant agencies have expended significant effort to communicate with affected parties and develop win-win solutions, he added.

Associate Professor Faishal was responding in Parliament on Jan 9 to Nominated MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi, who spoke of the importance of give and take in boosting social cohesion in common spaces in residential estates.

"To close, barricade or block common spaces appears to suggest that there can be no room for compromise and that the redacted behaviour or activity is so abhorrent that there is no place for it at all," Dr Harun said.

The closure of a few public amenities in HDB estates across Singapore has garnered flak online over the past few months.

A void deck in Woodlands Ring Road was barricaded temporarily by Sembawang Town Council in 2023 to prevent people from playing there.

The town council said in a written notice in November 2023 that the area had been closed off after complaints from residents of schoolchildren kicking a ball and shouting while playing, creating noise nuisance.

A month later, a street football court in Bedok North was also temporarily closed in response to reports of "groups of inconsiderate street soccer court users" creating noise late into the night, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, the MP for the area.

The town council said in a Facebook post that the issues related to the improper use of the space went beyond noise concerns, including users of the football court urinating in public areas and getting into heated disputes with residents.

Faishal said a key guiding principle in the Government’s management of common spaces is that they should be kept open and inclusive.

This allows for spontaneous exchanges and citizen-led initiatives to happen, contributing towards a common lived experience, which helps foster deeper understanding and empathy within the community, he said.

He added: "In using our common spaces, we must remain mindful of the diverse needs and interests across different groups. On occasion, there are conflicts and disamenities which we have to manage, as we balance the interests of different groups within our community."

Dr Harun had said that common spaces in residential estates are where people learn to give and take, achieving collective compromise in the process and strengthening neighbourly ties.

Since common spaces are open to all, it is inadvertently a melting pot for some level of disagreement, he added.

He said: "The boundaries are not so clear sometimes and it is impossible to articulate an exhaustive set of rules to the extent that all possibilities are covered.

"It takes people – young, old and of all persuasions – to engender good common sense and consideration of others to find a common ground for the use of the common spaces."

He added that common space in residential estates equalises access, cuts across all layers of society and brings people together.

"When one goes to the void deck or common space in residential estates, we bring the most authentic, simple and personal version of ourselves. Everyone is seen as a fellow neighbour, not the boss or executive at work, not the student of any particular school, nor does it matter whether you stay in the nearby private estate, five-room flat or rental unit within the neighbourhood."

Faishal said the Housing Board carefully designs estates and towns to incorporate a range of common spaces that maximise social interaction and facilitate community building while meeting diverse needs. For example, within residential blocks in new HDB developments, community living rooms provide a laid-back gathering point for neighbours to hang out and host simple, small-group activities at the community deck.

But "hardware" constitutes only one part of the equation. Activities and programmes that bring residents together and encourage spontaneous interactions are just as, if not more, important, he added.

Each year, HDB hosts close to 600 activities and events with an outreach of 220,000 residents at town plazas in collaboration with different agencies. The People’s Association and grassroots organisations also actively organise and support initiatives like Ramadan porridge distributions, donation drives and free tuition and peer coaching for students.

Dr Harun said Singapore can do better in terms of finding solutions that are win-win for all. He said HDB and the Urban Redevelopment Authority have done well in the strategic planning of spaces to consider most aspects of residential needs and ensure that they are accessible and liveable.

But finer details can be improved to imagine solutions to help social cohesion flourish.

He said: "If noise levels are a concern, could it be possible to design better noise insulation strategies for the lower floors? If safety of passers-by is to be considered, can we not demarcate and design areas of play better?

"With forward planning, a little bit of creativity, some contemplation and a considered compromise, common spaces in residential estates can be realised as a focal point for community relations and a beacon for social cohesion."

