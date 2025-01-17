Can't catch 'em all: Pokemon Center Singapore calls off launch of trading card game set after people turn up in droves

Ready, set... no go?

Pokemon Center Singapore has postponed the in-store sales of a new trading card game set, after a large crowd formed outside its store at Jewel Changi Airport on Friday (Jan 17) morning in anticipation of the launch.

The Prismatic Evolutions series was supposed to be available for purchase from 10am at the Pokemon Center as well as the official Shopee store.

On Wednesday, the store had announced that a limited number of tickets — which allows an individual to purchase one product — would be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Overnight queueing is not allowed, they warned.

"Any queue formed that is not managed by Pokemon Center Singapore will not be acknowledged and dispersed. Guests who do not abide by this regulation may lose their opportunity to be guided into store or refused entry," they said.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE1CTEcp0kr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

On Friday morning, photos and videos circulating online showed a large crowd waiting outside the Pokemon Center and neighbouring stores.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@sonderofcards_sg/video/7460680128868240648[/embed]

But they were unable to get their hands on the new trading card game set as Pokemon Centre called off the in-store launch.

A Pokemon fan who was at Jewel told AsiaOne that "unofficial queues" had formed "everywhere" before the store opened at 10am.

At about 9.30am, staff members held up signs announcing that the Prismatic Evolutions series will not be released in store on Friday due to safety reasons. The set, however, will still be available on Shopee from 10am.

The fan, who only wanted to be known by his online moniker Limited Trove, said he had tried purchasing the set online, but it was "sold out instantly".

AsiaOne's checks showed that the Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Elite trainer box was put up for sale at $109.90 on the official Shopee store, but the item is already sold out.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@limitedtrove.com/video/7460695488795299079[/embed]

Pokemon Singapore subsequently said in an Instagram post that the series will not be sold in-store on Jan 17, 18 and 19, "to ensure a safe environment for our guests".

"At this time, we are unable to provide a specific date for when in-store sales will resume," they said, adding that the items will be sold on their Shopee store while stocks last.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your kind understanding."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE6VostSZCU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

[[nid:572050]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com